[News Today] Naval exercise to honor heroes

입력 2025-03-27 16:10:07 수정 2025-03-27 16:10:16 News Today





[LEAD]

Tomorrow marks West Sea Defense Day. It's a day remembering the heroes lost in the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong and the Cheonan sinking. Demonstrating resolve, the South Korean military conducted extensive drills across all maritime areas east, west, and south.



[REPORT]

Unusual enemy movements are detected near the Northern Limit Line on the West Sea.



"No change in the movements of the enemy patrol ship! Continues to move southward!"



Just like the battle of Yeonpyeong, the enemy ships cross the maritime border and launch blitz attacks.



The South Korean Navy retaliates immediately.



"Start firing! Launch Number 1!"



Six South Korean naval vessels, including the latest escort ship of the same size as the new Cheonan frigate, line up and start firing.



This is a naval exercise simulating the sinking of the Cheonan corvette.



When the enemy submarine launches a torpedo, a South Korean battleship sinks the enemy submarine with a long-range anti-submarine Red Shark missile.



"(Launch!) One Red Shark fired!"



Marking the tenth West Sea Defense Day, such naval exercises were conducted simultaneously on the East, West, and South Seas.



Park Hee-won/ Battle Ship Commander

If the enemy provokes again, we will punish them harshly and defend our seas strenuously.



Fifty-five lights commemorating the 55 heroes killed while defending the West Sea were illuminated.



The lights include those for the sailors of the Cheonan vessel who died fifteen years ago.



The Immortal Lights event continues until March 28th, the West Sea Defense Day.