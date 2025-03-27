News Today

[News Today] Naval exercise to honor heroes

입력 2025.03.27 (16:10) 수정 2025.03.27 (16:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Tomorrow marks West Sea Defense Day. It's a day remembering the heroes lost in the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong and the Cheonan sinking. Demonstrating resolve, the South Korean military conducted extensive drills across all maritime areas east, west, and south.

[REPORT]
Unusual enemy movements are detected near the Northern Limit Line on the West Sea.

"No change in the movements of the enemy patrol ship! Continues to move southward!"

Just like the battle of Yeonpyeong, the enemy ships cross the maritime border and launch blitz attacks.

The South Korean Navy retaliates immediately.

"Start firing! Launch Number 1!"

Six South Korean naval vessels, including the latest escort ship of the same size as the new Cheonan frigate, line up and start firing.

This is a naval exercise simulating the sinking of the Cheonan corvette.

When the enemy submarine launches a torpedo, a South Korean battleship sinks the enemy submarine with a long-range anti-submarine Red Shark missile.

"(Launch!) One Red Shark fired!"

Marking the tenth West Sea Defense Day, such naval exercises were conducted simultaneously on the East, West, and South Seas.

Park Hee-won/ Battle Ship Commander
If the enemy provokes again, we will punish them harshly and defend our seas strenuously.

Fifty-five lights commemorating the 55 heroes killed while defending the West Sea were illuminated.

The lights include those for the sailors of the Cheonan vessel who died fifteen years ago.

The Immortal Lights event continues until March 28th, the West Sea Defense Day.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Naval exercise to honor heroes
    • 입력 2025-03-27 16:10:07
    • 수정2025-03-27 16:10:16
    News Today

[LEAD]
Tomorrow marks West Sea Defense Day. It's a day remembering the heroes lost in the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong and the Cheonan sinking. Demonstrating resolve, the South Korean military conducted extensive drills across all maritime areas east, west, and south.

[REPORT]
Unusual enemy movements are detected near the Northern Limit Line on the West Sea.

"No change in the movements of the enemy patrol ship! Continues to move southward!"

Just like the battle of Yeonpyeong, the enemy ships cross the maritime border and launch blitz attacks.

The South Korean Navy retaliates immediately.

"Start firing! Launch Number 1!"

Six South Korean naval vessels, including the latest escort ship of the same size as the new Cheonan frigate, line up and start firing.

This is a naval exercise simulating the sinking of the Cheonan corvette.

When the enemy submarine launches a torpedo, a South Korean battleship sinks the enemy submarine with a long-range anti-submarine Red Shark missile.

"(Launch!) One Red Shark fired!"

Marking the tenth West Sea Defense Day, such naval exercises were conducted simultaneously on the East, West, and South Seas.

Park Hee-won/ Battle Ship Commander
If the enemy provokes again, we will punish them harshly and defend our seas strenuously.

Fifty-five lights commemorating the 55 heroes killed while defending the West Sea were illuminated.

The lights include those for the sailors of the Cheonan vessel who died fifteen years ago.

The Immortal Lights event continues until March 28th, the West Sea Defense Day.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 검찰, 이재명 대표 선거법 위반 2심 무죄판결에 상고

[속보] 검찰, 이재명 대표 선거법 위반 2심 무죄판결에 상고
안동 진화율 43%…주민 4천900여 명 대피

안동 진화율 43%…주민 4천900여 명 대피
의성 산불 3만 3천ha 피해…<br>역대 최대 규모

의성 산불 3만 3천ha 피해…역대 최대 규모
[산불 속보 (오후)] 정부, 경북 안동·청송·영양·영덕 특별재난지역 추가 선포

[산불 속보 (오후)] 정부, 경북 안동·청송·영양·영덕 특별재난지역 추가 선포
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.