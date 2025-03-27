News Today

[News Today] Choi Bul-am leaves 'Korean Table'

[LEAD]
Veteran actor Choi Bul-am is leaving KBS's 'The Korean Table.' After a remarkable 14 years since its first broadcast, he's passing the baton. Who can it be? We take a look.

[REPORT]
"Now that I'm in Jumunjin, I feel like I've come to the home of squids."

KBS cultural program 'The Korean Table' has shown the lives and cultures of Korean people through delicious local dishes.

Actor Choi Bul-am who has traveled all across the country as the show's host will bid goodbye. The 699th episode set to air next week will be his last appearance.

He has been steering 'The Korean Table' since January 2011 when the show first
launched.

He took a short time off last year before returning to the show early this year.

The production team says his health is not the reason for his departure.

As for who takes the baton, actor Choi Soo-jong will host the show from the 700th episode slated to air on April 10th.

공지·정정

