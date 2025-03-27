[News Today] Choi Bul-am leaves ‘Korean Table’
입력 2025.03.27 (16:10) 수정 2025.03.27 (16:10)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Veteran actor Choi Bul-am is leaving KBS's 'The Korean Table.' After a remarkable 14 years since its first broadcast, he's passing the baton. Who can it be? We take a look.
[REPORT]
"Now that I'm in Jumunjin, I feel like I've come to the home of squids."
KBS cultural program 'The Korean Table' has shown the lives and cultures of Korean people through delicious local dishes.
Actor Choi Bul-am who has traveled all across the country as the show's host will bid goodbye. The 699th episode set to air next week will be his last appearance.
He has been steering 'The Korean Table' since January 2011 when the show first
launched.
He took a short time off last year before returning to the show early this year.
The production team says his health is not the reason for his departure.
As for who takes the baton, actor Choi Soo-jong will host the show from the 700th episode slated to air on April 10th.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Choi Bul-am leaves ‘Korean Table’
-
- 입력 2025-03-27 16:10:28
- 수정2025-03-27 16:10:42
[LEAD]
Veteran actor Choi Bul-am is leaving KBS's 'The Korean Table.' After a remarkable 14 years since its first broadcast, he's passing the baton. Who can it be? We take a look.
[REPORT]
"Now that I'm in Jumunjin, I feel like I've come to the home of squids."
KBS cultural program 'The Korean Table' has shown the lives and cultures of Korean people through delicious local dishes.
Actor Choi Bul-am who has traveled all across the country as the show's host will bid goodbye. The 699th episode set to air next week will be his last appearance.
He has been steering 'The Korean Table' since January 2011 when the show first
launched.
He took a short time off last year before returning to the show early this year.
The production team says his health is not the reason for his departure.
As for who takes the baton, actor Choi Soo-jong will host the show from the 700th episode slated to air on April 10th.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.