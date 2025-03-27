News 9

Wildfire causes road chaos

입력 2025.03.27 (23:05)

[Anchor]

As wildfires spread rapidly like ghostly flames, even evacuating by car became extremely difficult.

Since it was not easy for authorities to control traffic, dangerous situations ensued, such as reversing on the highway and escaping from roads engulfed in flames.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.

[Report]

Buses and trucks are reversing on the highway.

As the road was blocked due to the wildfire, they are exiting the highway in reverse.

One citizen personally rerouted vehicles that were unaware of the closure and tried to enter the tunnel.

[Lee Han-na/Witness: "Later, I stopped my car and opened the highway divider, directing everyone this way."]

In disaster situations, alternate routes are usually provided when highways are closed, but this wildfire was different from typical disasters.

By the time the Korea Expressway Corporation hurriedly blocked the road, flames had already spread right next to it.

Some drivers were forced to drive in reverse through thick smoke and flames to escape.

[Kwon Tae-kyu/Yangsan, Gyeongnam: "Cars started to make U-turns, and I also turned around immediately; it was less than 2-3 minutes, but suddenly the smoke came in an instant."]

Even on the detour roads, there was no escaping the flames.

[Voice Altered: "There’s fire over there too, it’s all fire. Why are cars going in? (They haven't even blocked it here.)"]

One woman was trying to deliver relief supplies to her father.

[A/Andong, Gyeongbuk/Voice Altered: "Honestly, I told my husband, 'We might die like this.' There was no information about road conditions. I received disaster text messages, but they were just control notices."]

Another person had to turn back after trying to find a relative who couldn’t evacuate.

[B/Yongdeok, Gyeongbuk: "It was too dangerous, so I went in about 3 km and then turned back."]

The wildfire, which was too fast, turned roads into disaster sites everywhere.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

