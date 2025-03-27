High demand for oxygen in Andong

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The current situation in the wildfire areas is that it is difficult to even breathe.



Residents are reportedly looking for not only masks but also oxygen cans.



Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the details.



[Report]



The farmhouse that was swept away by the flames has completely collapsed.



Smoke is still billowing from the warehouse, possibly due to lingering embers, and ash is flying around.



[Jeon Byeong-deuk/Andong, North Gyeongsang Province: "Rice is burning here right now. I only saw this on TV, and I never thought I would experience it like this."]



In the city, the thick smoke is penetrating through masks.



Items displayed outside are covered in ash dust no matter how much you brush them off, and gray dust comes off when you wipe them with your hand.



[Yeo Seong-gyu/Andong, North Gyeongsang Province: "My eyes are stinging, and my throat is scratchy. When I come out in the morning, there is a thick layer of white ash on the tarp."]



At pharmacies, masks that used to sell less than 10 a day are now selling over 300.



Complaining of difficulty breathing, more people are looking for oxygen cans, which sell out as soon as they are stocked.



[Park Young-soon/Pharmacist: "The smoke is severe, so people come to buy oxygen, but it's been sold out. We just got a little in now. A lot of people came to buy it."]



Due to the poor air quality, outdoor activities are being avoided, making the once-bustling traditional market quiet, and it is hard to find people along the Nakdong River.



With various events, including the cherry blossom festival, being canceled, this accommodation facility has seen 200 reservation cancellations.



Still, they have prepared masks for the guests who do come.



[Kim Yong-kyung/Accommodation Business Owner: "It seems the hardest part is that so much smoke is coming in... Just yesterday, about 100 to 200 reservations for April were all canceled."]



Fortunately, the smoke is gradually clearing, but fires are still burning in various places in Andong, leading to a painful daily life.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!