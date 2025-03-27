News 9

Wildfire hits fishing village

입력 2025.03.27 (23:05)

[Anchor]

A seaside fishing village, which seemed completely unrelated to wildfires, has been struck by flames.

The fire swept through boats docked at the pier, leaving only ashes in the village.

Reporter Kim Do-hoon has the story.

[Report]

Houses stacked along the seaside cliffs have turned into black charred remains.

Collapsed roofs, fallen pillars, and melted walls are all that remain.

This tourist spot in Yeongdeok, Gyeongbuk, known as 'Barnacle Village' for its houses clinging together like barnacles, has lost its distinctive appearance, leaving only ashes behind.

A fierce blaze, fueled by winds of 25 meters per second, engulfed the coastal village.

The hillside behind the village has turned black from the peak down, and smoke is still rising between the precariously standing houses.

[Baek Un-hae/Yeongdeok-gun: "It's so heartbreaking that such an incident has occurred in a place that attracts many visitors year-round. I can't find the words; my heart aches, and I feel so sorry."]

In another coastal village, charred homes and shops are visible throughout the area.

As flames flew in, boats docked at the pier caught fire, and their ropes snapped, causing them to drift away.

Wildfire damage was unimaginable in these fishing communities—yet 14 boats have been destroyed.

[Kim Yong-dae/Yeongdeok-gun: "People wouldn’t believe a wildfire burned boats. If you told them the boats at the pier were burned by a wildfire, they’d think it was a lie."]

So far, the area affected by the wildfire in Yeongdeok is approximately 7,800 hectares, and as the flames continue to rage, the coastal village is left in a heavy silence.

This is KBS News, Kim Do-hoon.

