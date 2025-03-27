Cheers for long-awaited rain

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As you saw earlier, as the day came to an end, thick raindrops fell in the northeastern part of North Gyeongsang Province.



Although the amount was far too little, it still provided a small comfort to the weary people.



Reporter Choi Bo-kyu has the details.



[Report]



As the sun set and the firefighting helicopters withdrew at 6 PM, raindrops began to fall.



["Yay~"]



When the long-awaited rain finally came, cheers and applause erupted from the command center at the Uiseong wildfire site.



The rain varied in intensity, starting heavy and then tapering off, which then stopped after about an hour.



Even in Yeongdeok, where the fire containment rate is the lowest, rain fell, raising hopes for extinguishing the fire.



[Ji Hyun-woo/Yeongdeok County, North Gyeongsang Province: "I saw thunder and lightning earlier, but is only rained just a little and then stopped, so I'm really worried now."]



Although the news of rain was eagerly awaited, the amount of precipitation did not reach the minimum 10mm needed for effective wildfire suppression.



Rain is also forecasted for the Uljin and Yeongdeok areas for tomorrow (Mar. 28), but the expected precipitation is only around 1mm.



[Uiseong County Resident: "There are a lot of embers underground. If the fire is not extinguished, I think it will be very difficult to suppress it with just a little rain...."]



The brief rain wasn't enough to lift the dry weather advisory, and forest authorities are preparing for a long battle.



Over 40 military helicopters capable of carrying large amounts of water are also contributing to the firefighting efforts every day.



[Lim Sang-seop/Director of the Korea Forest Service: "Since the amount of rain is insufficient, we believe its impact on wildfire suppression will not be significant. Therefore, we are considering the possibility that the wildfire may continue for a long time...."]



Despite the ongoing battle every day, the affected areas are increasing due to strong winds overnight.



The wildfire site is desperately waiting for a downpour that will thoroughly soak the ground.



This is KBS News, Choi Bo-kyu.



