News 9

Fire watcher dies in blaze

입력 2025.03.27 (23:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A forest fire watcher who was dedicated to extinguishing wildfires tragically lost his life today (3.27).

The harsh mountainous terrain and relentless strong winds have made for difficult and anxious days.

Reporter Choi Wi-ji has the details.

[Report]

Flames and smoke rise along the ridge of the mountain.

As we enter the forest, the situation becomes even more serious.

Firefighters are continuously spraying water, but the flames spread uncontrollably fast along the dry leaves and branches.

The rugged terrain makes firefighting efforts even more challenging.

[Jo Won-je/Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief: "It’s hard even for people to walk through. Carrying water tanks and tools is tough, and in many cases, hoses can’t even reach the area."]

The village residents are spending each day in anxiety, fearing that the flames may approach.

[Resident of Sanhae-ri, Ibam-myeon, Yeongyang-gun, Gyeongbuk: "I haven't slept for two days and have been watching from here."]

In nearby villages, several houses have burned down due to embers flying from the mountain.

Before they could take action, the flames spread throughout the entire house, turning all belongings to ashes.

While they narrowly escaped with their lives, the residents have completely lost their homes.

[Fire Victim: "Everything burned—computers, big things, little things. I couldn’t save a single item."]

The firefighting rate, which had remained in the 10% range, rose to the 60% range in the afternoon, but it is still too early to feel relieved.

In Yeongdeok-gun, a 60-year-old forest fire watcher, who had been dispatched to the Uiseong wildfire site and was on his way back home, was found dead in a burned car.

[Yeongdeok-gun Official: "He went to help with the Uiseong wildfire and hadn’t returned home by the morning of the 26th..."]

As news of additional casualties from the unyielding wildfire spreads, the hearts of the residents are heavy with sorrow.

This is KBS News, Choi Wi-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fire watcher dies in blaze
    • 입력 2025-03-27 23:05:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

A forest fire watcher who was dedicated to extinguishing wildfires tragically lost his life today (3.27).

The harsh mountainous terrain and relentless strong winds have made for difficult and anxious days.

Reporter Choi Wi-ji has the details.

[Report]

Flames and smoke rise along the ridge of the mountain.

As we enter the forest, the situation becomes even more serious.

Firefighters are continuously spraying water, but the flames spread uncontrollably fast along the dry leaves and branches.

The rugged terrain makes firefighting efforts even more challenging.

[Jo Won-je/Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief: "It’s hard even for people to walk through. Carrying water tanks and tools is tough, and in many cases, hoses can’t even reach the area."]

The village residents are spending each day in anxiety, fearing that the flames may approach.

[Resident of Sanhae-ri, Ibam-myeon, Yeongyang-gun, Gyeongbuk: "I haven't slept for two days and have been watching from here."]

In nearby villages, several houses have burned down due to embers flying from the mountain.

Before they could take action, the flames spread throughout the entire house, turning all belongings to ashes.

While they narrowly escaped with their lives, the residents have completely lost their homes.

[Fire Victim: "Everything burned—computers, big things, little things. I couldn’t save a single item."]

The firefighting rate, which had remained in the 10% range, rose to the 60% range in the afternoon, but it is still too early to feel relieved.

In Yeongdeok-gun, a 60-year-old forest fire watcher, who had been dispatched to the Uiseong wildfire site and was on his way back home, was found dead in a burned car.

[Yeongdeok-gun Official: "He went to help with the Uiseong wildfire and hadn’t returned home by the morning of the 26th..."]

As news of additional casualties from the unyielding wildfire spreads, the hearts of the residents are heavy with sorrow.

This is KBS News, Choi Wi-ji.
최위지
최위지 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

의성 산불…시간당 8.2km 날아 동해안 도달

의성 산불…시간당 8.2km 날아 동해안 도달
울주 산불 엿새 만에 꺼졌다…<br>산림청 “주불 진화 완료”

울주 산불 엿새 만에 꺼졌다…산림청 “주불 진화 완료”
산불로 28명 사망·32명 중경상·3만 7천여 명 대피

산불로 28명 사망·32명 중경상·3만 7천여 명 대피
전북 무주 하루 만에 주불 진화<br>…“잔불 정리 예정”

전북 무주 하루 만에 주불 진화…“잔불 정리 예정”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.