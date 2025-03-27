Fire watcher dies in blaze

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A forest fire watcher who was dedicated to extinguishing wildfires tragically lost his life today (3.27).



The harsh mountainous terrain and relentless strong winds have made for difficult and anxious days.



Reporter Choi Wi-ji has the details.



[Report]



Flames and smoke rise along the ridge of the mountain.



As we enter the forest, the situation becomes even more serious.



Firefighters are continuously spraying water, but the flames spread uncontrollably fast along the dry leaves and branches.



The rugged terrain makes firefighting efforts even more challenging.



[Jo Won-je/Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief: "It’s hard even for people to walk through. Carrying water tanks and tools is tough, and in many cases, hoses can’t even reach the area."]



The village residents are spending each day in anxiety, fearing that the flames may approach.



[Resident of Sanhae-ri, Ibam-myeon, Yeongyang-gun, Gyeongbuk: "I haven't slept for two days and have been watching from here."]



In nearby villages, several houses have burned down due to embers flying from the mountain.



Before they could take action, the flames spread throughout the entire house, turning all belongings to ashes.



While they narrowly escaped with their lives, the residents have completely lost their homes.



[Fire Victim: "Everything burned—computers, big things, little things. I couldn’t save a single item."]



The firefighting rate, which had remained in the 10% range, rose to the 60% range in the afternoon, but it is still too early to feel relieved.



In Yeongdeok-gun, a 60-year-old forest fire watcher, who had been dispatched to the Uiseong wildfire site and was on his way back home, was found dead in a burned car.



[Yeongdeok-gun Official: "He went to help with the Uiseong wildfire and hadn’t returned home by the morning of the 26th..."]



As news of additional casualties from the unyielding wildfire spreads, the hearts of the residents are heavy with sorrow.



This is KBS News, Choi Wi-ji.



