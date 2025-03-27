News 9

Efforts to contain Yeongdeok fire

[Anchor]

The wildfire that has struck Yeongdeok on the east coast is now threatening Uljin to the north.

Reporter Jeong Myeong-gu has covered the scene where all efforts are being made to prevent the spread.

[Report]

Firefighting helicopters are approaching the river to collect water.

They then continuously pour water onto the mountainside where flames and smoke are rising.

After the helicopters pass through and the large fire is contained, ground personnel are deployed into the forest.

["Pull the line up!"]

They connect a long hose over 300 meters along the steep mountain path and continuously spray water.

[Jeon Yong-chang/Firefighting Team Member: "The fire is out on the surface, but there are still flames below, so we have to keep doing this several times."]

Although over 500 firefighting personnel have been deployed throughout the Yeongdeok area, it has not been easy to contain the flames.

[Lim Seong-beom/Firefighting Team Member: "There are many personnel, but because the mountain is very steep, it is extremely difficult for us to suppress it."]

Residents at the foot of the mountain are spraying water in every corner around their homes.

This has been the routine for three days now.

[Kim Deok-ho/Yongdeok-ri, Yeongdeok County: "We don't know what might happen overnight. We've been doing this (spraying water) for three days now...."]

However, anxiety remains as the flames on the distant mountain threaten to engulf the village.

[Shin Gyu-cheol/Dokgye-ri, Jipum-myeon, Yeongdeok: "The residents here need to protect this area right now, to prevent the fire from coming over."]

The wildfire containment rate in Yeongdeok County has risen to 55%, but the situation remains tense as Uljin, just above, cannot let its guard down.

Uljin County is located about 20 kilometers north of this area.

Depending on the direction and intensity of the wind, there is a possibility of further spread.

Moreover, the fire front in Yeongyang County has approached within 15 kilometers of the Uljin County border.

Uljin County has preemptively evacuated about 100 residents, including those in nursing homes, and has formed a public official firefighting team to prepare for any emergencies.

This is Jeong Myeong-gu from KBS News.

