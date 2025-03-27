News 9

Yeongnam wildfires kill 27

입력 2025.03.27 (23:05)

[Anchor]

As of now, twenty-seven people have died due to the Yeongnam wildfires, and more than what is half of the size of Seoul has burned.

This is the worst in history.

The main cause is that the wildfire spread at an unprecedented speed, driven by strong winds.

Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the details.

[Report]

A road engulfed in bright red flames.

It seems that the flames could engulf the vehicle at any moment, but people cannot stop and are rushing forward.

A disaster alert message was sent at 6:26 PM on Mar. 25, stating that a wildfire had spread in the Jipum-myeon area of Yeongdeok-gun, adjacent to Cheongsong-gun, and within just over three hours, the fire reached Yeongdeok-eup, about 20 km away.

Due to this incredible speed, those who were evacuating had to go on roads that were already engulfed in flames.

[Choi Woo-young/Yeongdeok-gun, Gyeongbuk: "My legs were really shaking, and my lips were drying up because I was anxious."]

["Oh, be careful behind you, the wind is coming, coming, coming."]

The main cause was the strong winds of 27 m/s.

Firefighters also struggled to maintain their balance due to the strong winds, and the wildfire that started in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk, spread at a rate of 8.2 km per hour.

This was the fastest wildfire on record.

Satellite analysis showed that on Mar. 25, the fire traveled to Ganggu Port on the East Coast, riding on these winds.

[Won Myung-soo/Satellite Intelligence Director, National Institute of Forest Science: "If we drive at 60 km/h in a car, that is a very fast speed, right? It is much faster than a person's running speed."]

So far, the death toll from this wildfire stands at 27, with 32 reported injuries according to official counts.

A total of 10 regions across the country have been affected by the wildfire, covering over 36,000 hectares, marking the largest area and human casualties in history.

The government has declared four additional cities and counties, including Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok in Gyeongbuk, as special disaster areas today (3.27).

This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun reporting.

