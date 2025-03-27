News 9

Viewers report wildfire situations

[Anchor]

The footage sent in by viewers captures the devastation of this wildfire.

Lives are being shattered so abruptly.

Reporter Yeo So-yeon has the story.

[Report]

As night falls, embers begin to fly in front of houses in the darkened village.

CCTV footage shows the embers turning red in an instant.

Soon, smoke envelops the area, and the warehouse and truck disappear from view.

Riding on the fierce winds, the fire spreads to the warehouse roof and engulfs the entire house in just three minutes.

[Ham Seul-gi/Reporting viewer: "My mom was home alone, and around 9 PM, she heard crackling sounds. There’s a small stream in front of the house, and she said she crawled down there to escape."]

The hazy smoke fills the sky, and the wildfire blazes along the ridge.

The rising flames show no signs of stopping.

["No, there’s no point where the fire can stop. It can only keep burning down."]

As the wildfire, which seemed to be dying down, reignites, a resident desperately tries to douse the flames with water.

In the end, the village could not escape the inferno, and a lifetime of memories has turned to ruins.

In the silence, thick smoke rises, and the buildings have collapsed to the point where their shapes are barely recognizable, with only the frames of greenhouses remaining.

With communication and electricity cut off due to the wildfire, residents in the affected areas struggled to receive evacuation instructions or contact their families.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

