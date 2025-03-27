Viewers report wildfire situations
입력 2025.03.27 (23:54)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
The footage sent in by viewers captures the devastation of this wildfire.
Lives are being shattered so abruptly.
Reporter Yeo So-yeon has the story.
[Report]
As night falls, embers begin to fly in front of houses in the darkened village.
CCTV footage shows the embers turning red in an instant.
Soon, smoke envelops the area, and the warehouse and truck disappear from view.
Riding on the fierce winds, the fire spreads to the warehouse roof and engulfs the entire house in just three minutes.
[Ham Seul-gi/Reporting viewer: "My mom was home alone, and around 9 PM, she heard crackling sounds. There’s a small stream in front of the house, and she said she crawled down there to escape."]
The hazy smoke fills the sky, and the wildfire blazes along the ridge.
The rising flames show no signs of stopping.
["No, there’s no point where the fire can stop. It can only keep burning down."]
As the wildfire, which seemed to be dying down, reignites, a resident desperately tries to douse the flames with water.
In the end, the village could not escape the inferno, and a lifetime of memories has turned to ruins.
In the silence, thick smoke rises, and the buildings have collapsed to the point where their shapes are barely recognizable, with only the frames of greenhouses remaining.
With communication and electricity cut off due to the wildfire, residents in the affected areas struggled to receive evacuation instructions or contact their families.
This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.
The footage sent in by viewers captures the devastation of this wildfire.
Lives are being shattered so abruptly.
Reporter Yeo So-yeon has the story.
[Report]
As night falls, embers begin to fly in front of houses in the darkened village.
CCTV footage shows the embers turning red in an instant.
Soon, smoke envelops the area, and the warehouse and truck disappear from view.
Riding on the fierce winds, the fire spreads to the warehouse roof and engulfs the entire house in just three minutes.
[Ham Seul-gi/Reporting viewer: "My mom was home alone, and around 9 PM, she heard crackling sounds. There’s a small stream in front of the house, and she said she crawled down there to escape."]
The hazy smoke fills the sky, and the wildfire blazes along the ridge.
The rising flames show no signs of stopping.
["No, there’s no point where the fire can stop. It can only keep burning down."]
As the wildfire, which seemed to be dying down, reignites, a resident desperately tries to douse the flames with water.
In the end, the village could not escape the inferno, and a lifetime of memories has turned to ruins.
In the silence, thick smoke rises, and the buildings have collapsed to the point where their shapes are barely recognizable, with only the frames of greenhouses remaining.
With communication and electricity cut off due to the wildfire, residents in the affected areas struggled to receive evacuation instructions or contact their families.
This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Viewers report wildfire situations
-
- 입력 2025-03-27 23:54:39
[Anchor]
The footage sent in by viewers captures the devastation of this wildfire.
Lives are being shattered so abruptly.
Reporter Yeo So-yeon has the story.
[Report]
As night falls, embers begin to fly in front of houses in the darkened village.
CCTV footage shows the embers turning red in an instant.
Soon, smoke envelops the area, and the warehouse and truck disappear from view.
Riding on the fierce winds, the fire spreads to the warehouse roof and engulfs the entire house in just three minutes.
[Ham Seul-gi/Reporting viewer: "My mom was home alone, and around 9 PM, she heard crackling sounds. There’s a small stream in front of the house, and she said she crawled down there to escape."]
The hazy smoke fills the sky, and the wildfire blazes along the ridge.
The rising flames show no signs of stopping.
["No, there’s no point where the fire can stop. It can only keep burning down."]
As the wildfire, which seemed to be dying down, reignites, a resident desperately tries to douse the flames with water.
In the end, the village could not escape the inferno, and a lifetime of memories has turned to ruins.
In the silence, thick smoke rises, and the buildings have collapsed to the point where their shapes are barely recognizable, with only the frames of greenhouses remaining.
With communication and electricity cut off due to the wildfire, residents in the affected areas struggled to receive evacuation instructions or contact their families.
This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.
The footage sent in by viewers captures the devastation of this wildfire.
Lives are being shattered so abruptly.
Reporter Yeo So-yeon has the story.
[Report]
As night falls, embers begin to fly in front of houses in the darkened village.
CCTV footage shows the embers turning red in an instant.
Soon, smoke envelops the area, and the warehouse and truck disappear from view.
Riding on the fierce winds, the fire spreads to the warehouse roof and engulfs the entire house in just three minutes.
[Ham Seul-gi/Reporting viewer: "My mom was home alone, and around 9 PM, she heard crackling sounds. There’s a small stream in front of the house, and she said she crawled down there to escape."]
The hazy smoke fills the sky, and the wildfire blazes along the ridge.
The rising flames show no signs of stopping.
["No, there’s no point where the fire can stop. It can only keep burning down."]
As the wildfire, which seemed to be dying down, reignites, a resident desperately tries to douse the flames with water.
In the end, the village could not escape the inferno, and a lifetime of memories has turned to ruins.
In the silence, thick smoke rises, and the buildings have collapsed to the point where their shapes are barely recognizable, with only the frames of greenhouses remaining.
With communication and electricity cut off due to the wildfire, residents in the affected areas struggled to receive evacuation instructions or contact their families.
This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.
-
-
여소연 기자 yeo@kbs.co.kr여소연 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.