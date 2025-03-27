News 9

Trump sets 25% car tariff

입력 2025.03.27 (23:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Trump has announced that starting from Apr. 3, a 25% tariff will be imposed on all cars imported into the United States.

Our industry, which has automobiles as the top export item to the U.S., is also expected to be hit hard.

This is reporter Kim Ji-sook from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump announced that a 25% tariff will be imposed on imported cars produced outside the U.S. starting from Apr. 3.

The main goal is to attract production facilities to the U.S.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We are going to charge countries for doing business in our country and taking our jobs, taking our wealth, taking a lot of things that they've been taking over the years."]

The White House expects that the imposition of the car tariff will increase annual revenue by $100 billion, which is about 147 trillion won.

The tariff will also include key automotive parts such as engines and transmissions.

There are analyses suggesting that due to the tariffs, car prices in the U.S. could rise by as much as $6,000, nearly 9 million won, but Trump emphasized that the tariffs are 100% permanent.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "(Is this permanent for the rest of your term in office?) Oh, this is permanent yeah 100% yeah."]

For South Korea, where automobiles are the top export item to the U.S., the impact is unavoidable.

In particular, a senior White House official specifically pointed out South Korea, Japan, and Germany, stating that "these countries have undermined the ability of U.S. companies to sell cars overseas."

South Korea's automobile exports to the U.S. amounted to 51 trillion won last year, accounting for half of the total exports of South Korean automobiles.

President Trump also stated that tariffs on pharmaceuticals and lumber will be announced soon.

Additionally, he reversed his previous stance that some countries might receive exemptions, stating that reciprocal tariffs will apply to all countries.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump sets 25% car tariff
    • 입력 2025-03-27 23:54:39
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Trump has announced that starting from Apr. 3, a 25% tariff will be imposed on all cars imported into the United States.

Our industry, which has automobiles as the top export item to the U.S., is also expected to be hit hard.

This is reporter Kim Ji-sook from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump announced that a 25% tariff will be imposed on imported cars produced outside the U.S. starting from Apr. 3.

The main goal is to attract production facilities to the U.S.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We are going to charge countries for doing business in our country and taking our jobs, taking our wealth, taking a lot of things that they've been taking over the years."]

The White House expects that the imposition of the car tariff will increase annual revenue by $100 billion, which is about 147 trillion won.

The tariff will also include key automotive parts such as engines and transmissions.

There are analyses suggesting that due to the tariffs, car prices in the U.S. could rise by as much as $6,000, nearly 9 million won, but Trump emphasized that the tariffs are 100% permanent.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "(Is this permanent for the rest of your term in office?) Oh, this is permanent yeah 100% yeah."]

For South Korea, where automobiles are the top export item to the U.S., the impact is unavoidable.

In particular, a senior White House official specifically pointed out South Korea, Japan, and Germany, stating that "these countries have undermined the ability of U.S. companies to sell cars overseas."

South Korea's automobile exports to the U.S. amounted to 51 trillion won last year, accounting for half of the total exports of South Korean automobiles.

President Trump also stated that tariffs on pharmaceuticals and lumber will be announced soon.

Additionally, he reversed his previous stance that some countries might receive exemptions, stating that reciprocal tariffs will apply to all countries.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

의성 산불…시간당 8.2km 날아 동해안 도달

의성 산불…시간당 8.2km 날아 동해안 도달
울주 산불 엿새 만에 꺼졌다…<br>산림청 “주불 진화 완료”

울주 산불 엿새 만에 꺼졌다…산림청 “주불 진화 완료”
산불로 28명 사망·32명 중경상·3만 7천여 명 대피

산불로 28명 사망·32명 중경상·3만 7천여 명 대피
전북 무주 하루 만에 주불 진화<br>…“잔불 정리 예정”

전북 무주 하루 만에 주불 진화…“잔불 정리 예정”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.