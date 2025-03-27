Trump sets 25% car tariff

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump has announced that starting from Apr. 3, a 25% tariff will be imposed on all cars imported into the United States.



Our industry, which has automobiles as the top export item to the U.S., is also expected to be hit hard.



This is reporter Kim Ji-sook from Washington.



[Report]



President Trump announced that a 25% tariff will be imposed on imported cars produced outside the U.S. starting from Apr. 3.



The main goal is to attract production facilities to the U.S.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We are going to charge countries for doing business in our country and taking our jobs, taking our wealth, taking a lot of things that they've been taking over the years."]



The White House expects that the imposition of the car tariff will increase annual revenue by $100 billion, which is about 147 trillion won.



The tariff will also include key automotive parts such as engines and transmissions.



There are analyses suggesting that due to the tariffs, car prices in the U.S. could rise by as much as $6,000, nearly 9 million won, but Trump emphasized that the tariffs are 100% permanent.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "(I s this permanent for the rest of your term in office ?) Oh, this is permanent yeah 100% yeah."]



For South Korea, where automobiles are the top export item to the U.S., the impact is unavoidable.



In particular, a senior White House official specifically pointed out South Korea, Japan, and Germany, stating that "these countries have undermined the ability of U.S. companies to sell cars overseas."



South Korea's automobile exports to the U.S. amounted to 51 trillion won last year, accounting for half of the total exports of South Korean automobiles.



President Trump also stated that tariffs on pharmaceuticals and lumber will be announced soon.



Additionally, he reversed his previous stance that some countries might receive exemptions, stating that reciprocal tariffs will apply to all countries.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!