No rest for exhausted firefighters

[Anchor]



At the wildfire site, firefighters and wildfire suppression personnel are battling the flames together.



They are working tirelessly to prevent the fire from reaching residential areas, but as this wildfire continues on for nearly a week, they are getting exhausted.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the story.



[Report]



Fierce winds bring flames and smoke rushing in.



["Watch out! The wind! It's coming, it's coming, it's coming!"]



Firefighters withstand the strong winds.



These are the wildfire suppression personnel who are building firebreaks to prevent the flames from descending the ridges.



While large fires require helicopters, it is their responsibility to manage the embers and prevent damage to homes.



When a wildfire breaks out, they climb the mountains on foot.



These days, they often climb four to six locations in a single day.



We hiked for about ten minutes on a path with no trails to reach this location.



In fact, wildfire suppression personnel sometimes climb for an hour to reach their work sites.



With the fire not being contained, they are deployed to the field with less than four hours of sleep a day.



[Park Hyun-jin/Wildfire Suppression Personnel, Gyeongbuk Uiseong County: "It’s not easy to respond with limited personnel and equipment resources."]



Carrying a 15-liter, or 15 kg, water tank on their back while wearing masks and goggles, they are already drenched in sweat.



Not knowing when they will be deployed again, they hastily eat a meal on the ground.



[Lim Gi-jun/Wildfire Suppression Personnel, Cheongsong County: "I’m eating like this because I don’t know what will happen. (Still, why not put something on the ground to eat?) It’s okay. My body is already a dirt pit, so it’s fine."]



So far, three wildfire suppression personnel have lost their lives due to this wildfire.



Even while collapsing on the ground to catch their breath, the hearts of the suppression personnel are heavy with the uncertainty of when the flames will be contained.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



