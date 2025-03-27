Hahoe fire eases

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Andong, Gyeongbuk Province, the forest fire approaching Hahoe Village is fortunately showing signs of subsiding.



However, as the danger zones change moment by moment, evacuation orders for residents continue.



Let's connect with our reporter.



Reporter Han Sol, there have been significant concerns about damage in Hahoe Village, but what is the current situation in the Andong area?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently at the UNESCO World Heritage site, Hahoe Village in Andong.



Since the afternoon, there has been humid and strong winds, and from the evening, raindrops have been falling intermittently.



In recent days, tension remained high as the fire approached within just a few kilometers of this dense heritage site.



In particular, the fire came within 3 kilometers of Byeongsanseowon last night (3.26), but it was spared due to weaker winds.



As of 5 PM, the area affected by the forest fire in Andong has been provisionally estimated at 5,580 hectares.



The containment rate is at 63%, slightly higher than during the day.



As the forest fire spread, evacuation orders were issued throughout the day.



Around 4:30 PM, Andong City issued an evacuation order for residents of Mureung-ri in Namhu-myeon to evacuate to Andong Middle School, and residents of Songsa 2-ri in Giran-myeon were advised to evacuate to Gilan Middle School.



Earlier, evacuation orders were also issued for residents in Gijeon-ri in Imdong-myeon and Gosang-ri, Goha-ri, Haa-ri, and Sanga-ri in Namhu-myeon.



About 1,400 evacuated residents have returned home, reducing the number of displaced persons to around 3,500.



The number of houses reported as destroyed is provisionally estimated at over 950.



Meanwhile, the amount of rain forecasted for the Andong area today (3.27) is less than 5mm, and the firefighting authorities plan to deploy personnel and equipment overnight in preparation for any emergencies.



This has been Han Sol reporting from Hahoe Village in Andong for KBS News.



