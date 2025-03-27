Jirisan fire worsens

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Jirisan National Park is also in a state of emergency as the flames spread.



The long-awaited news of rain has not arrived, and in the afternoon, worsening weather led to the complete withdrawal of helicopters, raising concerns about significant damage.



The tense situation at the Jirisan National Park wildfire site is reported by Lee Hyung-kwan.



[Report]



Jirisan, the first national park in South Korea.



It is covered in white smoke all around.



The golden ridge, which is said to offer a clear view of Cheonwangbong when you climb up, only reveals a faint outline.



I visited the hillside just 100 meters outside the boundary of Jirisan.



Gray smoke continuously rises from the charred earth.



An ember thought to be extinguished suddenly flares up again.



["Oh, the fire is rising."]



This area had just been extinguished 30 minutes ago, but strong winds have reignited the remaining embers.



The situation is similar in other areas.



As flames rise again in a valley where the fire had been subdued, firefighters are moving busily.



You may not hear it well, but I can hear the crackling sound of trees burning around me.



To my left, there is a small house, so firefighters are currently building a defensive line with hoses.



The flames have reached a point just 4.5 km away from Cheonwangbong.



["You can see the fire right there. (It wasn't there when you came earlier, right?) It wasn't there when I came earlier."]



It’s nerve-wracking not knowing when it might spread significantly.



[Kang Seong-eon/Sancheong, Gyeongnam: "If you go up along the ridge, you can go straight to Cheonwangbong. You can consider this the very entrance to Jirisan."]



Due to thick smoke and worsening weather, helicopters withdrew completely in the afternoon, and the U.S. military helicopters that were scheduled to assist are also grounded.



[Park Eun-sik/Director of Forest Industry Policy, Korea Forest Service: "Because Jirisan National Park is important, aerial firefighting personnel and special wildfire extinguishing teams are fighting through night operations."]



Forest authorities estimate that the area affected by the wildfires in Sancheong and Hadong in Jirisan National Park has reached 200 hectares.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.



