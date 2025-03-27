Muju firefighting suspended overnight

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at the forest fire situation in Muju, North Jeolla Province, which started from a house fire last night (Mar. 26).



As night fell, the firefighting operations have been halted.



We will connect to our on-site reporter.



Reporter Seo Yoon-deok, the news of the firefighting operations being suspended is concerning, but it seems that it is raining a bit?



[Report]



I am at the forest fire site in Bunam-myeon, Muju-gun, North Jeolla Province.



The fire is still rising from the mountain peak that you can see behind me.



However, it has calmed down quite a bit since it started raining lightly a little while ago.



The last reported fire containment rate before sunset was 90%, and the affected area is 93 hectares.



Of the 6.6 kilometers of fire line, about 600 meters remain.



The Korea Forest Service declared a level 2 forest fire response on the first day of firefighting and deployed over 700 personnel, including helicopters and firefighting teams.



Due to the steepness of the fire ignition point, it has been difficult for personnel to access the area for firefighting.



After sunset, when helicopters could not be deployed, firefighting operations have also stopped.



The forest authorities are monitoring whether the fire spreads overnight and plan to deploy helicopters as soon as it gets light.



The Muju forest fire broke out around 9:20 PM last night.



The forest authorities believe that the fire started from an electrical cause in a house and spread to the nearby hillside.



As soon as the forest fire broke out, Muju-gun issued evacuation orders for four nearby villages.



Most residents have returned home, but about 40 residents are still staying at the township office and other safety locations.



So far, there have been no reported facility damages other than the house where the fire started.



This has been Seo Yoon-deok reporting from the forest fire site in Muju-gun, North Jeolla Province for KBS News.



