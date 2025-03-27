Wildfire leaves village in ruins

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Residents who hurriedly took cover and returned to their village find it hard to believe what they see before their eyes.



It is sheer devastation.



Reporter Park Jun-woo has the story.



[Report]



The home where they have lived for over 50 years has vanished without a trace.



The wildfire has burned everything, making it impossible to recognize even the entrance of the house.



The homeowner, now sitting in despair, can only shed tears.



[Son Mal-im/Wildfire victim: "How can we live like this? We couldn't save anything, and everything has been burned down. How can we live like this?"]



In the village swept away by the flames, only charred tree branches remain.



It is the spring farming season, crucial for the year's harvest, but there are no intact farming equipment left.



[Lee Hyun-jeong/Danchon-myeon resident: "We worked hard on the farms to send our kids to college, and it felt rewarding, but now that’s all gone."]



The livestock that were raised with care like children also could not escape the sudden flames.



While the owner barely escaped, all 2,500 pigs in the barn were burned to death.



The 2,000 boxes of apples stored in the warehouse were also charred black.



With the apple trees scorched, there are concerns about whether farming can continue.



[Kim Dong-jin/Apple farmer: "The flowers won't bloom, and even if they do, they won't bloom properly. It’s likely to become a complete loss. This is truly heartbreaking for a farmer."]



The wildfire that clawed through the village has destroyed precious livelihoods, leaving only ashes behind.



This is KBS News, Park Jun-woo.



