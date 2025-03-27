Golf course open during fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are claims that a golf course in Andong, Gyeongbuk, continued its operations while a fire was raging nearby.



It is reported that over 50 teams were at the golf course; what would have happened if they couldn't evacuate in time?



Reporter Ryu Jae-hyun has the details.



[Report]



Behind the parking lot of the golf course, flames and thick black smoke are rising from the mountainside.



["Back up! Back up!"]



The flames seem ready to engulf the vehicles, and the driver barely manages to escape.



The parking lot, swept away by the wildfire, now only has bare metal structures left.



The grass and trees have been completely charred, and traces of the wildfire are evident throughout the golf course buildings.



Claims have emerged that this golf course continued to operate even as the fire spread.



A man who posted a video online introduced himself as a caddy who was present at the scene.



He claimed that despite the smoke and ash, the golf course staff continued the second half of the game.



At the time the fire was spreading, it is said that there were over 50 teams at the golf course.



The golf course management explained that they could not evacuate the customers while they were on the field because the fire spread faster than expected, but that everyone left the golf course afterward.



[Golf Course Official/Voice Altered: "(We told the customers) to come out quickly. At that time, the fire hadn't reached yet. The wind was so fast that it must have been very threatening during the evacuation process (for the caddies and guests)."]



The day before the fire approached, the nearby highway was already closed due to the wildfire.



Criticism is rising that it was inappropriate for the golf course, surrounded by mountains, to continue its operations.



KBS News, Ryu Jae-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!