News 9

Golf course open during fire

입력 2025.03.27 (23:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There are claims that a golf course in Andong, Gyeongbuk, continued its operations while a fire was raging nearby.

It is reported that over 50 teams were at the golf course; what would have happened if they couldn't evacuate in time?

Reporter Ryu Jae-hyun has the details.

[Report]

Behind the parking lot of the golf course, flames and thick black smoke are rising from the mountainside.

["Back up! Back up!"]

The flames seem ready to engulf the vehicles, and the driver barely manages to escape.

The parking lot, swept away by the wildfire, now only has bare metal structures left.

The grass and trees have been completely charred, and traces of the wildfire are evident throughout the golf course buildings.

Claims have emerged that this golf course continued to operate even as the fire spread.

A man who posted a video online introduced himself as a caddy who was present at the scene.

He claimed that despite the smoke and ash, the golf course staff continued the second half of the game.

At the time the fire was spreading, it is said that there were over 50 teams at the golf course.

The golf course management explained that they could not evacuate the customers while they were on the field because the fire spread faster than expected, but that everyone left the golf course afterward.

[Golf Course Official/Voice Altered: "(We told the customers) to come out quickly. At that time, the fire hadn't reached yet. The wind was so fast that it must have been very threatening during the evacuation process (for the caddies and guests)."]

The day before the fire approached, the nearby highway was already closed due to the wildfire.

Criticism is rising that it was inappropriate for the golf course, surrounded by mountains, to continue its operations.

KBS News, Ryu Jae-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Golf course open during fire
    • 입력 2025-03-27 23:54:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

There are claims that a golf course in Andong, Gyeongbuk, continued its operations while a fire was raging nearby.

It is reported that over 50 teams were at the golf course; what would have happened if they couldn't evacuate in time?

Reporter Ryu Jae-hyun has the details.

[Report]

Behind the parking lot of the golf course, flames and thick black smoke are rising from the mountainside.

["Back up! Back up!"]

The flames seem ready to engulf the vehicles, and the driver barely manages to escape.

The parking lot, swept away by the wildfire, now only has bare metal structures left.

The grass and trees have been completely charred, and traces of the wildfire are evident throughout the golf course buildings.

Claims have emerged that this golf course continued to operate even as the fire spread.

A man who posted a video online introduced himself as a caddy who was present at the scene.

He claimed that despite the smoke and ash, the golf course staff continued the second half of the game.

At the time the fire was spreading, it is said that there were over 50 teams at the golf course.

The golf course management explained that they could not evacuate the customers while they were on the field because the fire spread faster than expected, but that everyone left the golf course afterward.

[Golf Course Official/Voice Altered: "(We told the customers) to come out quickly. At that time, the fire hadn't reached yet. The wind was so fast that it must have been very threatening during the evacuation process (for the caddies and guests)."]

The day before the fire approached, the nearby highway was already closed due to the wildfire.

Criticism is rising that it was inappropriate for the golf course, surrounded by mountains, to continue its operations.

KBS News, Ryu Jae-hyun.
류재현
류재현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

의성 산불…시간당 8.2km 날아 동해안 도달

의성 산불…시간당 8.2km 날아 동해안 도달
울주 산불 엿새 만에 꺼졌다…<br>산림청 “주불 진화 완료”

울주 산불 엿새 만에 꺼졌다…산림청 “주불 진화 완료”
산불로 28명 사망·32명 중경상·3만 7천여 명 대피

산불로 28명 사망·32명 중경상·3만 7천여 명 대피
전북 무주 하루 만에 주불 진화<br>…“잔불 정리 예정”

전북 무주 하루 만에 주불 진화…“잔불 정리 예정”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.