Yeongdeok fire continues to spread

First, we go to Yeongdeok on the East Coast of North Gyeongsang Province.



Reporter Min Soo-ah, you mentioned that the fire containment rate has improved due to great efforts. How is it now?



Yes, I am at the Yeongdeok Ganggu Health Promotion Center, which has been set up as an evacuation shelter.



Here, there were heavy raindrops for a while in the afternoon, but now it is showing a lull.



Residents are watching the wildfire situation closely, feeling regretful about the brief rain that has stopped.



As the fire spread to the East Coast, the fire containment rate in the Yeongdeok area, which was below 20% in the morning, has risen to about 55% by evening.



The fire containment rate in the Yeongyang area has also shown progress, reaching 60% as of 5 PM, with the remaining length of the fire at 73 km.



The forestry authorities have been fully committed to firefighting since the morning, deploying over 20 helicopters and more than 200 pieces of equipment in the Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok areas. However, helicoptor operations have withdrawn as the sun set, and it is uncertain whether they can maintain the firefighting speed, as the rugged terrain makes ground firefighting difficult.



In the case of Cheongsong County, as of 5 PM today (Mar. 27), 5,000 ha of forest, including Juwangsan National Park, has been identified as being affected by the wildfire, with a fire containment rate of 80%.



The number of evacuees by region is approximately 8,000 in Cheongsong, over 1,300 in Yeongdeok, and over 200 in Yeongyang.



In the northern part of North Gyeongsang Province, the fire has spread so rapidly that there have been many casualties.



In Yeongdeok County, one missing wildfire monitoring agent was found dead today, increasing the number of wildfire fatalities to 9.



It has been confirmed that 6 people lost their lives in Yeongyang due to this wildfire, and 3 in Cheongsong.



The road closures include a 10 km section of National Route 34 in Jipum, Yeongdeok, and some sections of local roads connecting Jipum-myeon in Yeongdeok and Seokbo-myeon in Yeongyang.



This has been Min Soo-ah from KBS News at the evacuation shelter in Ganggu-myeon, Yeongdeok.



