Uiseong wildfire claims 23 lives

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we go to Uiseong, Gyeongbuk.



Reporter Park Jin-young, it wasn't much, but it did rain, right?



There are still many areas that need to have the fire extinguished, correct?



[Report]



Yes, I am at the command center for the Uiseong wildfire.



Currently, it is not raining in the Uiseong area, but the brief rain has increased the humidity in the air.



While it is far from sufficient for firefighting, it was welcomed as it was enough to adequately moisten the ground.



Today (3.27), the forestry authorities focused on extinguishing the fire by deploying over 40 firefighting helicopters and mobilizing around 2,000 personnel until sunset.



As of 5 PM today, the containment rate in Uiseong-gun is 62%.



The length of the fire that still needs to be extinguished is still 105 km.



The wildfire that started in Uiseong has spread to nearby areas including Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok, bringing the total affected area across five cities and counties to over 35,000 hectares.



The damage from the wildfire is the largest ever recorded, covering an area larger than half of Seoul.



Unfortunately, there was also tragic loss of life today.



A 60-year-old wildfire watcher, who had been missing since being deployed to the firefighting site in Yeongdeok earlier today, was found dead.



This brings the total number of fatalities from the Uiseong wildfire to 23, including 21 residents, 1 helicopter pilot, and 1 wildfire watcher.



Authorities say they will continue firefighting efforts overnight, prioritizing the safety of all personnel.



Meanwhile, a memorial altar has been set up at the Uiseong Youth Center to honor the late helicopter pilot, Park Hyun-woo, who was killed in yesterday’s crash.



The five local governments in the northeastern part of Gyeongbuk have decided to establish joint memorial altars in each city and county to mourn the wildfire victims and assist with funeral procedures.



This has been Park Jin-young from the Uiseong wildfire command center for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!