News 9

Uiseong wildfire claims 23 lives

입력 2025.03.27 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, we go to Uiseong, Gyeongbuk.

Reporter Park Jin-young, it wasn't much, but it did rain, right?

There are still many areas that need to have the fire extinguished, correct?

[Report]

Yes, I am at the command center for the Uiseong wildfire.

Currently, it is not raining in the Uiseong area, but the brief rain has increased the humidity in the air.

While it is far from sufficient for firefighting, it was welcomed as it was enough to adequately moisten the ground.

Today (3.27), the forestry authorities focused on extinguishing the fire by deploying over 40 firefighting helicopters and mobilizing around 2,000 personnel until sunset.

As of 5 PM today, the containment rate in Uiseong-gun is 62%.

The length of the fire that still needs to be extinguished is still 105 km.

The wildfire that started in Uiseong has spread to nearby areas including Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok, bringing the total affected area across five cities and counties to over 35,000 hectares.

The damage from the wildfire is the largest ever recorded, covering an area larger than half of Seoul.

Unfortunately, there was also tragic loss of life today.

A 60-year-old wildfire watcher, who had been missing since being deployed to the firefighting site in Yeongdeok earlier today, was found dead.

This brings the total number of fatalities from the Uiseong wildfire to 23, including 21 residents, 1 helicopter pilot, and 1 wildfire watcher.

Authorities say they will continue firefighting efforts overnight, prioritizing the safety of all personnel.

Meanwhile, a memorial altar has been set up at the Uiseong Youth Center to honor the late helicopter pilot, Park Hyun-woo, who was killed in yesterday’s crash.

The five local governments in the northeastern part of Gyeongbuk have decided to establish joint memorial altars in each city and county to mourn the wildfire victims and assist with funeral procedures.

This has been Park Jin-young from the Uiseong wildfire command center for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Uiseong wildfire claims 23 lives
    • 입력 2025-03-27 23:55:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, we go to Uiseong, Gyeongbuk.

Reporter Park Jin-young, it wasn't much, but it did rain, right?

There are still many areas that need to have the fire extinguished, correct?

[Report]

Yes, I am at the command center for the Uiseong wildfire.

Currently, it is not raining in the Uiseong area, but the brief rain has increased the humidity in the air.

While it is far from sufficient for firefighting, it was welcomed as it was enough to adequately moisten the ground.

Today (3.27), the forestry authorities focused on extinguishing the fire by deploying over 40 firefighting helicopters and mobilizing around 2,000 personnel until sunset.

As of 5 PM today, the containment rate in Uiseong-gun is 62%.

The length of the fire that still needs to be extinguished is still 105 km.

The wildfire that started in Uiseong has spread to nearby areas including Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok, bringing the total affected area across five cities and counties to over 35,000 hectares.

The damage from the wildfire is the largest ever recorded, covering an area larger than half of Seoul.

Unfortunately, there was also tragic loss of life today.

A 60-year-old wildfire watcher, who had been missing since being deployed to the firefighting site in Yeongdeok earlier today, was found dead.

This brings the total number of fatalities from the Uiseong wildfire to 23, including 21 residents, 1 helicopter pilot, and 1 wildfire watcher.

Authorities say they will continue firefighting efforts overnight, prioritizing the safety of all personnel.

Meanwhile, a memorial altar has been set up at the Uiseong Youth Center to honor the late helicopter pilot, Park Hyun-woo, who was killed in yesterday’s crash.

The five local governments in the northeastern part of Gyeongbuk have decided to establish joint memorial altars in each city and county to mourn the wildfire victims and assist with funeral procedures.

This has been Park Jin-young from the Uiseong wildfire command center for KBS News.
박진영
박진영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

의성 산불…시간당 8.2km 날아 동해안 도달

의성 산불…시간당 8.2km 날아 동해안 도달
울주 산불 엿새 만에 꺼졌다…<br>산림청 “주불 진화 완료”

울주 산불 엿새 만에 꺼졌다…산림청 “주불 진화 완료”
산불로 28명 사망·32명 중경상·3만 7천여 명 대피

산불로 28명 사망·32명 중경상·3만 7천여 명 대피
전북 무주 하루 만에 주불 진화<br>…“잔불 정리 예정”

전북 무주 하루 만에 주불 진화…“잔불 정리 예정”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.