Jirisan Mt. continues to burn

[Anchor]

Let's take a look at the situation in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, which has been burning for a week now.

The fire has continued to spread into Jirisan National Park.

Reporter Choi Jin-seok, is the fire is still raging?

[Report]

Yes, I am currently near Jirisan National Park.

This location is just 5 km away in a straight line from the foot of Jirisan Mountain.

As you can see behind me, flames are still visible along the mountain ridge, and the sound of burning trees can be heard from here.

Yesterday (Mar. 26), as the wind blew towards Jirisan Mountain, flames were carried into Jirisan National Park.

The Korea Forest Service and the Korea National Park Service have mobilized all personnel and equipment to prevent the fire from spreading.

However, today (Mar. 27), due to the steep terrain, ground firefighting teams could not be deployed, and helicopter operations were halted due to thick smoke.

Later in the afternoon, light rain finally fell in some areas of Sancheong.

The Korea Meteorological Administration reports that even if it does rain more, it will be less than 1mm, which is not expected to significantly impact firefighting efforts.

As of now, there are no additional rain forecasts.

However, the increase in humidity due to the rain seems to have slowed the spread of the fire.

Additionally, although the wind that was heading towards Jirisan Mountain has changed to the opposite direction, strong winds of up to 15 m/s are expected.

As of 5 PM today, the fire containment rate is at 81%, and the remaining length of the fire is 13.5 km.

So far, about 1,800 residents have evacuated, and there have been 13 casualties, including 4 deaths during firefighting operations.

More than 70 buildings, including houses and factories, have also been burned.

The Korea Forest Service plans to mobilize all personnel to extinguish the wildfire in Jirisan National Park as soon as the large fire in Hadong is under control.

This has been KBS News' Choi Jin-seok reporting from the wildfire site in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province.

