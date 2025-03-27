Rain helps some wildfires

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's connect to the disaster broadcasting studio to check the current nationwide wildfire situation and the upcoming weather forecast.



Reporter Kim Se-hyun, today (3.27) there was some rain, how much did it help with the wildfire suppression?



[Reporter]



Yes, it rained in various parts of the country today.



So far, there have been three wildfires that reached the highest response level, Level 3, in Gyeongbuk Uiseong, Gyeongnam Sancheong, and Ulsan Ulju.



First, in the Ulju area, 11.5mm of rain fell today.



Thanks to the rain, it is reported that the main fire in the Ulsan Ulju wildfire has been contained.



In the case of Gyeongnam Sancheong, about 2mm of rain fell in the area near the wildfire.



As humidity increases, it is expected to help somewhat with wildfire suppression overnight.



Rain also fell in the Gyeongbuk Uiseong wildfire area.



The problem is that the affected area of the wildfire is quite extensive.



The red areas shown on the map indicate the damage impact zone from the Gyeongbuk Uiseong wildfire that occurred two days ago.



As you can see, the wildfire damage is widespread, affecting Uiseong, Andong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok.



Today, only 1mm of rain was observed in the Uiseong area as the rain clouds passed.



This is expected to provide some assistance in wildfire suppression.



However, it has not rained yet in Andong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok.



[Anchor]



Fortunately, there are areas that received help, but I am worried about Gyeongbuk due to the lack of rain.



What does the weather situation look like going forward?



[Reporter]



For the time being, there is no forecast for rain in the Gyeongbuk region.



It is expected to become drier and windier.



After the low pressure that brought rain to our country passes, tomorrow (3.28) there will be a high pressure system in the west and a low pressure system in the east of the country.



A cold and dry northwesterly wind will blow into our country.



As this northwesterly wind crosses the mountains, the Gyeongbuk region is expected to become even drier.



Currently, a dry weather advisory is in effect, especially in the Gyeongbuk region.



This advisory may continue and even expand in the future.



The risk of wildfires is expected to increase.



These large wildfires were caused by sparks from brush cutters and careless actions by visitors to graves.



Smoking or burning waste near mountains, as well as burning fields, should be avoided.



This has been reported from the Disaster Media Center.



