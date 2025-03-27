News 9

Uljin wildfire extinguished

[Anchor]

There is good news that the major wildfire in Uljin County, Ulsan City has been contained after six days.

Let's connect to our on-site reporter.

Reporter Kim Ok-cheon, please tell us about the current situation regarding the wildfire suppression.

[Report]

Yes, I am at the Uljin County wildfire response command center.

Just a moment ago, the forestry authorities announced that the main fire of the Uljin wildfire has been completely extinguished.

It has been six days since the wildfire started last Saturday.

The Korea Forest Service stated that as of 8:40 PM, the containment rate of the Uljin wildfire has reached 100%.

Today (Mar. 27), the firefighting efforts faced difficulties throughout the morning due to worsening weather conditions.

Helicopters were unable to take off due to thick fog.

The forestry authorities focused on ground firefighting efforts to prevent the spread of the flames.

Over 1,200 wildfire suppression personnel surrounded the lower villages of the mountain and extinguished the fire from three directions.

In the afternoon, some helicopters began to operate, which accelerated the firefighting efforts.

The containment rate, which had dropped to the 60% range due to the re-spreading of the flames, significantly increased within a day.

The Korea Forest Service announced that the containment rate was 89% at 5 PM today, and just a moment ago at 8:40 PM, it was confirmed to be 100%.

Since early morning, there has been intermittent rain, with over 10 millimeters of rain today, and the increase in humidity in the atmosphere seems to have helped to mitigate the spread of the wildfire.

The Uljin wildfire started at noon on the 22nd and caused damage to 931 hectares before being extinguished in six days.

This has been Kim Ok-cheon reporting from the Uljin County wildfire site for KBS News.

