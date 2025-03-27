News 9

Inadequate firefighting gear

[Anchor]

As the firefighting personnel are battling the wildfires, there are voices expressing that the protective equipment provided to the firefighters who lost their lives at the Sancheong wildfire site last week was very inadequate.

One firefighter who was injured at the time stated that the helmet he was wearing became so hot that he had to take it off completely.

Reporter Jin Jeong-eun has the details.

[Report]

On Mar. 22, at the Sancheong wildfire site where four people, including a public official and firefighters, lost their lives.

Five other firefighters who were isolated and later rescued also sustained injuries.

One firefighter currently receiving treatment in the hospital suffered third-degree burns on his face and thighs from flames that suddenly engulfed him from behind.

This firefighter mentioned that the helmet he was wearing during the firefighting became too hot, prompting him to take it off entirely.

[Injured firefighter from Sancheong wildfire/Voice altered: "The situation got urgent, and it was so hot I just took it off. (The helmet was really hot?) Yes. All I could do was pray for my life."]

Upon examining the helmet that the firefighter was wearing, it is noted that it should not be used at temperatures exceeding 110 degrees.

The heat from wildfires can reach 400-800 degrees when leaves and other debris burn, 800-1200 degrees when tree trunks burn, and can rise to a maximum of 1,500 degrees in steep areas.

They provided helmets with insufficient heat resistance while urgently deploying them to the wildfire site.

The injured firefighter also mentioned that the helmet melted at that time.

[Jeong Hyeong-seok/Professor of Fire Safety Engineering at Kyungnam University: "In the case of ABS (plastic), it starts to melt at temperatures above 210 degrees. I think the performance in terms of flame resistance or fire protection is somewhat lacking."]

About 10,000 local government firefighters are currently engaged in wildfire suppression nationwide.

Experts point out that to prevent injuries to firefighters and enhance the efficiency of firefighting, specialized flame-resistant equipment must be provided.

This is Jin Jeong-eun from KBS News.

공지·정정

