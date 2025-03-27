Disaster roaming order issued

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Residents in the wildfire disaster areas are finding it extremely difficult to maintain their daily lives.



Not only have electricity and water been cut off, but communication has also been problematic, leading to a temporary disaster roaming order.



Reporter Kim Ji-hong has the details.



[Report]



The village swept away by the flames has turned into ruins.



It is hard to find a house still intact on any street.



Residents who have left their homes have barely found a place to sleep in the village hall.



However, with the utility poles burned, the loss of electricity has caused significant inconvenience.



As night falls and darkness descends, they have to rely on a single candle.



[Jin Tae-ki / Gyeongbuk Andong City Gukgok-ri: "The gas stove doesn't work, we can't watch TV, so it's very inconvenient. The whole village is like this, so it's concerning."]



With the electricity cut off, hot water is also unavailable.



[Kwon Yoon-hwa / Gyeongbuk Andong City Gukgok-ri: "In this room, the women sleep, and in that room, the men sleep. We need hot water to wash."]



In Andong, due to the power outage at the pumping station caused by the wildfire, the water supply has been cut off to some highland houses in six villages where 7,800 households live.



Although they are receiving drinking water support, it is still woefully insufficient.



There have been disputes over drawing water from fire hydrants to irrigate the fields.



[Kim Chang-jin / Gyeongbuk Andong City: "The fire came and burned the house. We have to farm to survive."]



Communication disruptions occurred in some areas, including Andong, Yeongyang, and Uljin, as communication company base stations burned down.



It is frustrating not being able to make calls to check on others.



[Kim Yeon-gi / Gyeongbuk Yeongdeok County: "It doesn't work. The phone doesn't work, the floor heating doesn't work. There's absolutely no electricity. The fire doesn't come, and the TV doesn't work. People are dying of anxiety."]



The communication disruptions were gradually resolved only after a disaster roaming order was issued, allowing communication companies to utilize available networks.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-hong.



