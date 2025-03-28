News 9

N. Korea reveals radar aircraft

입력 2025.03.28 (00:01)

[Anchor]

North Korea has dramatically unveiled an airborne early warning aircraft, referred to as the 'command post in the sky.'

They also revealed a high-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle capable of long-range reconnaissance.

Reporter Yoon Jin has investigated how capable these systems are.

[Report]

The early warning aircraft unveiled by North Korea.

A radar dome has been placed on top of an existing transport aircraft.

In January of this year, only the airframe was captured by satellite, but within a month, it has been equipped with radar and has now completed its first flight.

Chairman Kim Jong-un inspected the interior.

They also unveiled a high-altitude unmanned reconnaissance aircraft.

[Korean Central TV: "(Chairman Kim Jong-un) made important evaluations regarding the military effectiveness and strategic value of the strategic unmanned reconnaissance aircraft and the new suicide drone equipped with artificial intelligence technology."]

Our early warning aircraft, 'Peace Eye,' can detect low-flying cruise missiles and drones, while 'Global Hawk' of South Korean and U.S. air forces, which serves as the prototype for North Korean drones, can observe extensive areas from over 20 km in altitude.

For North Korea's early warning aircraft to function properly, it requires satellites capable of long-range secure communication, which North Korea does not possess.

Additionally, during operations, other aircraft need to be repaired and maintained for continued operation, but it appears that North Korea has only one early warning aircraft.

Our Air Force has four units each of Peace Eye and Global Hawk.

[Lee Seong-jun/Director of Public Affairs at the Joint Chiefs of Staff: "A new evaluation is needed in terms of normal operation and its effectiveness. As you can see, it is quite large and heavy and is likely to be vulnerable to interception."]

However, it is clear that North Korea is concentrating its efforts to compensate for its inferior air power compared to ours.

With close ties to Russia in exchange for deploying troops to Ukraine, the Joint Chiefs of Staff have assessed that the internal devices and components of North Korea's early warning aircraft are linked to Russia.

This is KBS News, Yoon Jin.

