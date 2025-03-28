Dispute over wildfire response budget

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the damage from the forest fires spreads, the leadership of both the ruling and opposition parties has headed to the disaster sites.



They have rushed to prepare measures such as fundraising and supplementary budgets for fire response, but there has been a back-and-forth over the cuts to disaster response reserves.



Reporter Won Dong-hee tells us more.



[Report]



Kwon Seong-dong, the floor leader, visits a shelter for disaster victims.



[Forest fire victim/voice altered: "Even if I want to farm, all my farming tools have burned up...."]



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "I will request the Prime Minister tomorrow to ensure that support is provided effectively...."]



The party has also activated a special committee for forest fire disaster response and demanded the government expand the designation of special disaster areas and advance special grants.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "This is not just a local disaster, but a national emergency. We will fulfill our responsibilities as the ruling party. We will be on the front line to protect the lives and property of the people."]



They have also started fundraising among their party members.



Lee Jae-myung, the party leader, visited the forest fire-affected areas for two consecutive days.



[Forest fire victim/voice altered: "There is nothing. Right now. I have nowhere to go."]



[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party: "(The government) will take full responsibility for food, clothing, and shelter for a considerable period...."]



The Democratic Party has also decided to form a task force at the party level to prepare measures for fire response and victim support.



They pressured the government, stating that the supplementary budget for the forest fire is urgent.



[Jin Sung-jun/Chairman of the Democratic Party Policy Committee: "The economy and people's livelihoods are struggling due to martial law, and on top of that, the damage to life and property from the forest fires is increasing. Shouldn't a responsible government take the lead and present a supplementary budget proposal?"]



There has been a back-and-forth regarding the cuts to disaster response reserves.



The People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for being passive about restoring the reserves they cut while demanding a large-scale supplementary budget, and the Democratic Party countered that the disaster support reserves are still sufficient and questioned whether there is political strife even in such circumstances.



In light of the national disaster, the National Assembly's plenary session scheduled for today (Mar. 27) has been postponed.



Instead, both parties are coordinating schedules for a national policy council to discuss the 'supplementary budget for forest fire response' and other matters.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



