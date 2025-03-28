SNU, Yonsei med students return

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Students from Seoul National University and Yonsei University’s medical schools have decided to withdraw from the alliance of students taking a leave of absence.



While medical students from other universities have stated that their positions have not changed, it seems we will need to keep an eye on the situation moving forward.



Reporter Lee Soo-min has the story.



[Report]



It’s the last day to register for a leave of absence at Seoul National University's College of Medicine.



The labs are firmly closed, and it is hard to find students attending classes.



[Seoul National University Medical Graduate Student/Voice Altered: "Weren't we supposed to return? (Is that all you know, that you were supposed to return?) Yes."]



About 700 students from Seoul National University’s medical school, who had entered a leave of absence in protest against the increase in medical school admissions, have completed their registration for this semester.



Excluding new students and those on military leave, this accounts for over 90% of the total student body.



In a previous survey conducted among all medical students, it was reported that about two-thirds expressed a desire to register.



They determined that it was no longer feasible to insist on "unregistered leave" in the face of a large-scale expulsion crisis.



Initially, nearly 400 students from Yonsei University’s medical school were expected to be expelled, but they have also shifted to "registering and then taking a leave of absence."



It is reported that about 80% of students expressed their intention to return during discussions with faculty.



Around 200 students from Korea University’s medical school are also continuing their return interviews.



This atmosphere among major medical schools is likely to influence other medical schools that still have deadlines approaching.



The remaining 38 medical student organizations, excluding those from Seoul National University and Yonsei University, stated, "There is no reason for us to tear up our legitimate leave applications," and they will continue their unregistered leave.



[A Medical School Freshman/Voice Altered: "There may be some psychological uncertainty, but the fundamental stance hasn’t changed."]



The Ministry of Education explained that measures such as academic probation will be taken according to school regulations against medical students who register but refuse to attend classes.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



