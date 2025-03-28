News 9

Hyundai's U.S. production localization

[Anchor]

What President Trump wants is for production plants to be built in the United States that create jobs.

Just in time, Hyundai Motor has completed building its third plant in the U.S.

They plan to increase production to 1.2 million vehicles annually in the U.S.

This is a report from correspondent Kim Kyung-soo in Georgia.

[Report]

This is the Hyundai plant that opened in Georgia, covering an area four times the size of Yeouido.

It is the third U.S. plant of the Hyundai Motor Group, following the Hyundai plant in Alabama and the Kia plant in Georgia.

Hyundai's local production capacity has now increased to 1 million vehicles per year, and they plan to continue investing.

[Brian Kemp/Governor of Georgia: "The production capacity of the increase from 300,000 to 500,000 units annually, representing the equivalent of an additional manufacturing factory plant."]

This means that more than 70% of the cars Hyundai sells in the U.S. will be manufactured domestically.

The cars produced at Hyundai's U.S. plants are not subject to U.S. tariffs.

Hyundai plans to build a steel mill locally in Louisiana to source steel, a key material for vehicles.

They are also investing in parts and logistics, effectively completing their vehicle production base in the U.S.

[Chung Eui-sun/Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group: "We didn't just come to build a plant. We came to put down roots."]

Hyundai's investment has created 8,500 high-paying jobs in Georgia.

While investing in the U.S. allows companies to avoid tariffs and stabilize their supply chains, there remains the challenge of reduced new investments and job creation in South Korea.

This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from the Hyundai plant in Georgia for KBS News.

공지·정정

