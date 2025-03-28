Hanwha, KIA showdown

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Saturday is for baseball!



This week’s big match selected by KBS is the season’s first three-game series between Hanwha and KIA, held at Daejeon’s new ballpark.



With all three games expected to sell out, we've prepared predictions from two commentators and four baseball reporters—dubbed the “Ipan-Sapan” panel.



This is reporter Ha Mu-rim.



[Report]



On Friday, it will be Ponce vs. Naile.



On Saturday, it will be Weiss vs. Yang Hyun-jong, and on Sunday, Ryu Hyun-jin will face Oller in the starting matchup.



With many uncertainties early in the season, predictions from the two commentators and four baseball reporters were divided.



Commentator Jang Seong-ho predicted that Hanwha would have the advantage due to a strong starting pitcher lineup of Ponce, Weiss, and Ryu Hyun-jin, as well as their adaptation to the new home stadium.



On the other hand, commentator Yoo Hee-kwan had a different prediction.



He forecasted that all starting pitchers for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are from Major League Baseball, and that KIA's batting lineup would also have the upper hand.



Now let’s look at the assessments from the four KBS baseball reporters.



Reporters Jeong Hyun-sook, Heo Sol-ji, and Moon Yeong-kyu favored KIA while reporter Lee Moo-hyeong favored Hanwha, giving the Tigers a 3 to 1 score.



The main reason cited was that "the batting lineup remains strong despite Kim Do-young's injury absence."



On the other hand, reporter Lee Moo-hyeong, who voted for Hanwha, pointed out the advantages of the starting lineup and the home team's benefits, similar to commentator Jang Seong-ho's prediction.



The conclusion of Ipan-Sapan was 4 to 2 in favor of KIA, but with so many variables in short series, the actual results remain to be seen.



[Kim Tae-yeon/Hanwha: "Just because the opposing ace is pitching doesn’t mean we can’t hit. I have good memories playing KIA last year, so I’m staying positive and preparing well.”]



[Na Sung-beom/KIA: “As a professional player, it’s not about making excuses like ‘the new stadium threw me off.’ The goal is to adapt quickly.”]



KBS will cover the Daejeon game between Hanwha and KIA in its second broadcast of 'Saturday is for Baseball.'



This is KBS News reporter Ha Mu-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!