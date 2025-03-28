Controversy of “outside directors”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are over 14 million investors holding shares in domestic listed companies.



However, the undervaluation issue of our stock market is chronic.



KBS is exploring solutions through a special series titled 'Is the Korean Stock Okay?'



In today's first installment (Mar. 27), we will address the issue of 'outside directors' who are doing the opposite of protecting shareholder interests.



Our reporting team has newly confirmed the so-called 'reservation' practices that go beyond the already familiar 'rubber stamp' controversy.



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the story.



[Report]



Hyundai Home Shopping was assessed a value-added tax of over 54 billion won by the Seoul Regional Tax Office at the end of 2012.



Prior to this, during a tax investigation, they appointed former regional tax office head "A" as an outside director.



After more than a year of review, the assessed amount was reduced to 700 million won.



Following this, a pattern emerged.



Out of six directors, three were outside directors.



The three included "A", a former deputy mayor, and a professor of media studies.



In the next term, they were replaced by a former Grade 1 public official from Seoul and a lawyer, but A's successor was a former head of the tax investigation bureau.



This pattern continued in subsequent terms.



While other positions changed, the share of former tax officials has remained the same for 14 years.



We analyzed all 850 outside directors of over 290 listed companies in the top 30 groups.



The position of outside director has a three-year term. There were companies where former tax officials held the position for three consecutive terms.

Hyundai Motor Group had two, and Shinsegae had two.



Hyundai Department Store Group had the most, with three companies.



Hyundai Department Store Group explained, "With 13 subsidiaries listed, there is a high demand for accounting expert outside directors," adding, "To avoid conflicts of interest, we have excluded major accounting firms, which has led to an increase in former tax officials."



We directly asked the outside directors if they share the same sentiment.



[Kim ○○/Former Outside Director of Hyundai Department Store Subsidiary/Voice Altered: "(It seems like former tax officials are continuing to 'reserve' their positions...) I don't know." ]



[Kim ○○/Former Outside Director of Hyundai Department Store Subsidiary/Voice Altered: "It is discussed in depth (at the board meeting) whether there are any tax-related risks..."]



[Park Sang-in/Professor at Seoul National University Graduate School of Public Administration: "The tax office maintains a significant bond between former and current officials. There is an expectation of receiving information."]



The practice of 'reservation' between former and current tax officials is an open secret.



[Park ○○/Current Outside Director from the Tax Office/Voice Altered: "When former tax officials step down, they are replaced in that position...."]



The outside director system, now in its 28th year, is becoming distorted to protect the interests of former officials rather than shareholders.



KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.







[Anchor]



There are also other cases that raise suspicions that outside directors are acting as shields and helpers for listed companies.



Former officials from large law firms are serving as outside directors for their client listed companies.



It would be difficult to properly monitor thier important clients objectively.



This issue was investigated by reporter Song Soo-jin.



[Report]



In 2019, Hyosung Group was assessed hundreds of billions of won by the tax office for allegedly paying the chairman's legal fees with company funds.



Hyosung appointed law firm Kim & Chang to file a tax appeal, which has been ongoing for five years.



In a situation where Hyosung has given a lawsuit worth hundreds of billions of won to Kim & Chang, former Supreme Court Justice Kim So-young and former Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Sung Yoon-mo, who are affiliated with Kim & Chang, have successively taken on the role of outside directors at Hyosung.



Can an outside director from a law firm that is receiving high fees effectively oversee a company management that pays high fees?



The Commercial Act prohibits outside directors from being affiliated with the 'main' law firm contracted with the listed company.



Hyosung stated that the contract with Kim & Chang accounts for less than 5%, thus not being the 'main' law firm.



However, there are no penalties for violating this regulation.



The government has never investigated the situation.



KBS's own analysis of outside directors affiliated with law firms that have received work from listed companies found 267 individuals across 104 companies over the past 20 years.



S-Oil recently had an outside director who was affiliated with Kim & Chang, which represented them during a tax investigation, while Hyundai Rotem had an outside director who was a lawyer from Yulchon, which represented the group in Fair Trade Commission-related cases.



[Park Joo-geun/CEO of Leaders Index: "It is a check and balance system. Independence should be prioritized. If it is used merely as a shield and only acts as a rubber stamp, it is a facade and essentially a dead system."]



Among the current 850 outside directors of listed companies in the top 30 groups, 33% are former bureaucrats and legal professionals.



In contrast, only about 10% of the top 100 companies in the U.S. have such backgrounds.



Instead, 82% are business executives and entrepreneurs.



The rationale is that expertise is necessary to effectively oversee management.



KBS News, Song Soo-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!