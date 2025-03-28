News 9

A new sports era under Ryu Seung-min

입력 2025.03.28 (01:29)

[Anchor]

Ryu Seung-min has officially begun his activities through the inauguration ceremony as the head of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee.

He expressed his commitment to change and innovation with the goal of a new sports era, but there are many challenges to address.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji reports.

[Report]

Between the sparsely placed flower wreaths, bags of rice are piled up.

Due to the impact of nationwide wildfires, the congratulatory wreaths for the inauguration ceremony were replaced with rice for the relief of victims in the wildfire-affected areas.

The inauguration ceremony, which began with a moment of silence without congratulatory performances or toasts, featured Ryu Seung-min's first statement as the head of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee: "A new sports era."

[Ryu Seung-min/Korean Sports & Olympic Committee Chair: "The sports community is currently facing deep concerns and trials due to various conflicts and incidents. However, I want to turn this crisis into an opportunity for change."]

Chair Ryu Seung-min has reduced the board of directors from 55 to 35 members, completing the formation of the executive body.

In the first board meeting under the Ryu Seung-min administration, he appointed Kim Na-mi as the first female Secretary General in the 105-year history of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee.

This marks the first step of the Ryu Seung-min administration, which promises change and innovation.

[Kim Na-mi/Korean Sports & Olympic Committee Secretary General: "(In the sports community) I hope to fill any absent roles of older sisters and mothers."]

However, there are many challenges ahead.

Former Constitutional Court Justice Lee Young-jin has been appointed as the chair of the Sports Fairness Commission, but the direction for reforming the commission has not yet been determined.

Additionally, there are mixed expectations and concerns about how to resolve issues such as the allegations that arose during the election process and the approval of Chung Mong-gyu as the president of the Football Association.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

