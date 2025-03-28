Yeom's absence hurts Red Sparks

동영상 고정 취소

In the second match of the women's professional volleyball playoffs, Jung Kwan Jang, who aimed to reach the championship match for the first time in 13 years, was defeated by Hyundai Construction due to the injury absence of their main setter, Yeom Hye-seon.



Hyundai Construction, led by Moma and Jeong Ji-yoon, brought the match back to square one.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



The absence of Jung Kwan Jang's captain and setter, Yeom Hye-seon, was too significant.



Backup setters Kim Chae-na and Ahn Ye-rim took turns on the court, but mistakes continued to occur.



As the tosses did not connect to the desired spots, the attack success rate of Mega and Bukilić also dropped significantly.



As the setters struggled, coach Ko Hee-jin even seemed to collapse on the court, as if his legs had given out.



During timeouts, he gave precise instructions specifically for the setters.



["I told you to set it high for them. The only thing I want is for you to set it high. That's it. Everything else is going well."]



He even clapped to boost their spirits, but it was not enough to fill the gap left by Yeom Hye-seon.



Jung Kwan Jang's crisis was an opportunity for Hyundai Construction.



Moma continuously shook the opposing defense with powerful spikes, and Jeong Ji-yoon contributed with double-digit points.



Hyundai Construction avenged their 3-0 loss in the first match and brought the competition to a third match.



[Moma/Hyundai Construction: "In the first game, everyone was a little bit stressed and overwhelmed. And the second one, we really went without pressure, and we just enjoyed it, and it went well."]



With Yeom Hye-seon's participation in the third match uncertain, the two teams will face off in their final match for a spot in the championship on Saturday in Suwon.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



