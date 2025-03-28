[News Today] S. Korea battles worst-ever wildfires

입력 2025-03-28 15:54:18 수정 2025-03-28 15:54:34 News Today





Today continues to be a challenging day in South Korea as the nation faces one of the largest wildfires in history.



Overnight, a light rainfall, less than 10mm, provided significant aid in slowing the spread of the fire.



The situation in Ulju is beginning to stabilize, and the containment efforts in the most affected region of Gyeongsangbuk-do Province have surpassed 90%.



However, despite such developments, extensive fire lines still persist.



More than 8,100 personnel have been deployed for firefighting operations.



We bring you a clip of the devastating situation.