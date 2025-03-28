[News Today] Wildfires destroy seaside town
입력 2025.03.28 (15:55) 수정 2025.03.28 (15:55)
[LEAD]
Fueled by strong winds, wildfires quickly reached the eastern coast. It also engulfed nearby fishing villages, an area not so expected to be vulnerable from fires. From above, we're seeing devastating images of affected villages.
[REPORT]
Layers of homes standing on a coastal cliff are burnt down.
Roofs and columns have collapsed and walls melted down.
This area called 'barnacle village' because houses are adjoined together like barnacles was a tourist hot spot in Yeongdeok, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.
That unique feature is long gone with only piles of ashes to be seen.
Ferocious flames fanned by winds blowing at 25 meters per second destroyed this east coast seaside town.
A mountain behind the village has also been scorched in the summit area and smoke is still visible from homes standing in precarious conditions.
Baek Un-hae / Yeongdeok-gun resident
It's so sad this has happened here in a tourist town visited by people all year round. I'm speechless. It's heartbreaking.
Another coastal town.
Here houses and shops have also burnt down.
With fire spreading in, boats docked at piers also went up in flames and ropes that used to tie them are snapped away.
A fishing village that was once thought to be miles away from a wildfire event has also been hit, with 14 vessels burnt down.
Kim Yong-dae / Yeongdeok-gun resident
Wildfire burning a boat docked at port. People would say that's a lie. Who would believe it.
Wildfires have affected around 78-hundred hectares of land in the Yeongdeok area so far.
With flames yet to be brought under control, the situation appears grim for the residents of this seaside town.
- [News Today] Wildfires destroy seaside town
- 입력 2025-03-28 15:55:12
- 수정2025-03-28 15:55:30
