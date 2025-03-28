[News Today] Firefighters reaching their limit

입력 2025-03-28 15:55:47





[LEAD]

Wildland firefighters, in collaboration with firemen, are combating wildfires that have been raging for a week. Their role is to prevent the flames from encroaching on residential areas, a task that has stretched their endurance to its limits.



[REPORT]

Gusts of wind direct the flames and smoke toward the firefighters.



"Careful! The wind! It's blowing!"



The firemen must withstand the harsh conditions.



Wildland firefighters are those who build the lines of defense to keep the flames from spreading down the ridge.



Helicopters may put out large fires, but these professionals are the ones tasked with extinguishing small flames to keep people's homes safe.



They climb the mountain each time a wildfire breaks out.



This means they trek as many as five or six terrains these days.



As the fires continue to rage on, they are dispatched to the scenes on less than four hours of sleep.



Park Hyeon-jin/ Wildland firefighter

It's not easy responding to all the fires with limited human resources, equipment.



They're drenched in sweat after carrying 15-kilogram water containers on their backs wearing masks and goggles.



Not knowing when they'll be called to action, they eat boxed lunches while plopped on the ground.



Lim Ki-jun/ Wildland firefighter

We eat like this because we don't know when we'll be called. (Can't you spread

a blanket on the ground or something?) It's okay. We're already grimy.



Three wildland firefighters have lost their lives in the recent fires so far.



They worry about the uncontained fires even when they're collapsed on the ground with exhaustion.