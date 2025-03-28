[News Today] Rival parties meet wildfire victims

[LEAD]

Leaders from all parties have rushed to wildfire-stricken areas. Urgent calls for a supplementary budget to tackle the crisis are also underway.



[REPORT]

People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong has paid a visit to an evacuation center for residents who have been displaced by the recent wildfires.



Displaced resident / (VOICE MODIFIED)

All my farming tools have been burned down. I have nothing left.



Kweon Seong-dong / Floor Leader, People Power Party

I'll ask the prime minister to provide sufficient help.



The ruling party has set up a wildfire disaster response special committee, and demanded that the government designate more special disaster zones and provide subsidies in advance.



Kwon Young-se / PPP Emergency Committee chief

It's not a local disaster. It's a national emergency. We will fulfill our responsibility

as a ruling party by protecting people's lives and assets on the frontlines.



The PPP lawmakers have also begun raising charity fund.



Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung has visited the areas hit by wildfires for two days in a row.



Displaced resident/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

Nothing's left. I have nowhere to go.



Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party

We will provide you with food, clothing and a place to sleep for a certain period of time.



The Democratic Party has decided to set up a taskforce to devise measures to fight the wildfires and provide support to victims.



It says the government must urgently allocate an extra budget for coping with the disaster as soon as possible.



Jin Sung-joon/ Democratic Party Policy Committee

The economy and the people are struggling because of martial law. Damage from wildfires keeps growing. A responsible gov‘t would have stepped in to allocate an extra budget.



The rival parties squared off over the reduction of disaster response reserve funds.



The PPP blamed the DP for demanding a large-scale supplementary budget while being far from proactive in restoring the reserve funds it had slashed earlier.



Th DP rebutted by saying the disaster support reserve funds are already sufficient, and blasted the ruling party claiming its political attacks are inappropriate in terms of timing.



The parties are coordinating the date of a meeting to discuss an extra budget for wildfire response and other state affairs.