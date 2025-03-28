News Today

[News Today] Two major med school students return

2025.03.28

[LEAD]
Medical students from Seoul National and Yonsei Universities have decided to end their extended leave of absence after more than a year. Meanwhile, 38 other medical student groups will continue their unregistered leave, however there's a chance of them returning to their studies, facing potential expulsion.

[REPORT]
On the last day of registration for Seoul National University medical students on leave of absence, the labs still remain closed and classrooms are empty.

Graduate student of Seoul Nat'l Univ. / (VOICE MODIFIED)
Aren't we returning to school? (You understood it as returning to school?)
Yes.

Some 700 Seoul National University medical students who had joined the walkout in protest of the increased medical school quota have registered for this semester.

That's more than 90% of all medical students outside of first-year students and those who are on leave to fulfill their military duty.

In a survey conducted on all medical students, about two-thirds of the respondents replied that they want to 'register.'

As the threat of group expulsion looms, they determined that they can no longer keep their student status without registering.

Nearly four hundred Yonsei University medical students threatened with expulsion also decided to 'take a leave after registering for class.'

Roughly 80% of the students said during their interviews with medical school professors that they would return to class.

Some 200 Korea University medical students are also talking with the faculty about returning to school.

Such atmosphere at major medical colleges is likely to sway other medical schools nearing the registration deadlines.

Student organizations of 38 medical schools excluding Seoul National and Yonsei Universities announced that they would continue to stay out of class without registering because "there is no reason to voluntarily rip up the legitimate leave document."

New medical student/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
There may be psychological jitters, but the basic policy remains the same.

The education ministry warned that the medical students who refuse to come to class after registering will be held back or dealt with in other disciplinary measures according to school rules.

