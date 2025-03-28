News Today

[News Today] ‘Brothers Home’ victims win lawsuit

입력 2025.03.28 (15:57) 수정 2025.03.28 (15:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A court ruled that the state must compensate victims of the Brothers Home incident. During the military dictatorship, innocent people were imprisoned and subjected to human rights abuses at the facility. This decision comes nearly three years and ten months after the lawsuit began.

[REPORT]
Brothers Home was an institution where thousands of people were illegally detained decades ago under the cause of the state providing guidance to vagrants on the streets.

The first court ruling ordering state compensation for the victims has been handed down.

In a damages lawsuit filed by 13 victims of this controversial welfare center against the state, the Supreme Court has sided with the plaintiffs.

The state must pay over 4.5 billion won or more than 3 million dollars in total to the 13 individuals.

Lee Hyang-jik / Seoul, Gyeonggi victims association
We thought the lawsuit against the state would be a long shot but it's wonderful
to see this result.

This marks the first finalized top court ruling related to state compensation in the Brothers Home incident.

Lee Hyang-jik / Seoul, Gyeonggi victims association
Over 400 people don't have the Truth Commission document. This can be a hopeful sign for them.

The facility was the country's largest internment camp located in Busan that operated from 1975 to 1987 to take people off the streets.

But acts of forced labor, violence and sexual assault were committed within those walls, resulting in 657 known deaths to date.

In August 2022, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission held the state to account after concluding the case to be one of human rights violations perpetrated by state authority.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ‘Brothers Home’ victims win lawsuit
    • 입력 2025-03-28 15:57:24
    • 수정2025-03-28 15:57:45
    News Today

[LEAD]
A court ruled that the state must compensate victims of the Brothers Home incident. During the military dictatorship, innocent people were imprisoned and subjected to human rights abuses at the facility. This decision comes nearly three years and ten months after the lawsuit began.

[REPORT]
Brothers Home was an institution where thousands of people were illegally detained decades ago under the cause of the state providing guidance to vagrants on the streets.

The first court ruling ordering state compensation for the victims has been handed down.

In a damages lawsuit filed by 13 victims of this controversial welfare center against the state, the Supreme Court has sided with the plaintiffs.

The state must pay over 4.5 billion won or more than 3 million dollars in total to the 13 individuals.

Lee Hyang-jik / Seoul, Gyeonggi victims association
We thought the lawsuit against the state would be a long shot but it's wonderful
to see this result.

This marks the first finalized top court ruling related to state compensation in the Brothers Home incident.

Lee Hyang-jik / Seoul, Gyeonggi victims association
Over 400 people don't have the Truth Commission document. This can be a hopeful sign for them.

The facility was the country's largest internment camp located in Busan that operated from 1975 to 1987 to take people off the streets.

But acts of forced labor, violence and sexual assault were committed within those walls, resulting in 657 known deaths to date.

In August 2022, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission held the state to account after concluding the case to be one of human rights violations perpetrated by state authority.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“영덕 주불 진화” 경북 북동부 산불 진화 속도

“영덕 주불 진화” 경북 북동부 산불 진화 속도
경북북부 산불 진화율 94%…<br>주불 진화 총력

경북북부 산불 진화율 94%…주불 진화 총력
[속보] 고법, ‘2심 무죄’ 이재명 선거법 소송 기록 대법원에 접수

[속보] 고법, ‘2심 무죄’ 이재명 선거법 소송 기록 대법원에 접수
진화율 90%대…경북 북동부 <br>산불 진화 속도

진화율 90%대…경북 북동부 산불 진화 속도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.