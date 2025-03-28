[News Today] ‘Brothers Home’ victims win lawsuit

[LEAD]

A court ruled that the state must compensate victims of the Brothers Home incident. During the military dictatorship, innocent people were imprisoned and subjected to human rights abuses at the facility. This decision comes nearly three years and ten months after the lawsuit began.



[REPORT]

Brothers Home was an institution where thousands of people were illegally detained decades ago under the cause of the state providing guidance to vagrants on the streets.



The first court ruling ordering state compensation for the victims has been handed down.



In a damages lawsuit filed by 13 victims of this controversial welfare center against the state, the Supreme Court has sided with the plaintiffs.



The state must pay over 4.5 billion won or more than 3 million dollars in total to the 13 individuals.



Lee Hyang-jik / Seoul, Gyeonggi victims association

We thought the lawsuit against the state would be a long shot but it's wonderful

to see this result.



This marks the first finalized top court ruling related to state compensation in the Brothers Home incident.



Lee Hyang-jik / Seoul, Gyeonggi victims association

Over 400 people don't have the Truth Commission document. This can be a hopeful sign for them.



The facility was the country's largest internment camp located in Busan that operated from 1975 to 1987 to take people off the streets.



But acts of forced labor, violence and sexual assault were committed within those walls, resulting in 657 known deaths to date.



In August 2022, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission held the state to account after concluding the case to be one of human rights violations perpetrated by state authority.