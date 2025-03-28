News Today

[News Today] NK shows early warning aircraft

입력 2025.03.28 (15:57) 수정 2025.03.28 (15:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
North Korea revealed what's known as the 'command post in the sky,' an early warning and control aircraft. A high-altitude surveillance drone was also unveiled. This move highlights their determined efforts to enhance its air force and reconnaissance capabilities, which currently lag behind South Korea's technology.

[REPORT]
North Korea has unveiled an early warning and control aircraft.

It's an upgrade on existing transport aircraft now equipped with a radar dome.

Back in January, only the aircraft was seen in satellite images, but in just about a month, it has a radar installed and has begun operation.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally observed the aircraft.

North Korea has also unveiled a high-altitude reconnaissance drone.

N. Korean Central TV/
Chair Kim made an evaluation on military effectiveness of strategic unmanned
aerial vehicles and self-destructive drones equipped with new AI technology.

South Korea's airborne early warning and control aircraft Peace-Eye can detect low-flying cruise missiles and even drones.

The remotely piloted surveillance aircraft Global Hawk of the South Korean and U.S. air forces, which the North Korean drone is modeled after, can monitor vast areas from a higher altitude of over 20km.

North Korea's early warning system would need a satellite with long-distance security communication to function properly, but this is where Pyongyang lacks.

It also needs more aircraft for maintenance and training while the early warning aircraft carries out an operation, but the North currently has only one such aircraft.

Lee Sung-jun / S. Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff
New evaluation of its operability and effectiveness is needed. It looks very clumsy and could be vulnerable to interception.

North Korea is clearly trying to bolster its air defense capabilities, which lag behind those of the South.

It has been growing closer with Russia for dispatching its troops to fight in the war in Ukraine.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff has concluded that the internal devices and components of the North's early warning and control aircraft are related to Russia.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] NK shows early warning aircraft
    • 입력 2025-03-28 15:57:33
    • 수정2025-03-28 15:57:53
    News Today

[LEAD]
North Korea revealed what's known as the 'command post in the sky,' an early warning and control aircraft. A high-altitude surveillance drone was also unveiled. This move highlights their determined efforts to enhance its air force and reconnaissance capabilities, which currently lag behind South Korea's technology.

[REPORT]
North Korea has unveiled an early warning and control aircraft.

It's an upgrade on existing transport aircraft now equipped with a radar dome.

Back in January, only the aircraft was seen in satellite images, but in just about a month, it has a radar installed and has begun operation.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally observed the aircraft.

North Korea has also unveiled a high-altitude reconnaissance drone.

N. Korean Central TV/
Chair Kim made an evaluation on military effectiveness of strategic unmanned
aerial vehicles and self-destructive drones equipped with new AI technology.

South Korea's airborne early warning and control aircraft Peace-Eye can detect low-flying cruise missiles and even drones.

The remotely piloted surveillance aircraft Global Hawk of the South Korean and U.S. air forces, which the North Korean drone is modeled after, can monitor vast areas from a higher altitude of over 20km.

North Korea's early warning system would need a satellite with long-distance security communication to function properly, but this is where Pyongyang lacks.

It also needs more aircraft for maintenance and training while the early warning aircraft carries out an operation, but the North currently has only one such aircraft.

Lee Sung-jun / S. Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff
New evaluation of its operability and effectiveness is needed. It looks very clumsy and could be vulnerable to interception.

North Korea is clearly trying to bolster its air defense capabilities, which lag behind those of the South.

It has been growing closer with Russia for dispatching its troops to fight in the war in Ukraine.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff has concluded that the internal devices and components of the North's early warning and control aircraft are related to Russia.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“영덕 주불 진화” 경북 북동부 산불 진화 속도

“영덕 주불 진화” 경북 북동부 산불 진화 속도
경북북부 산불 진화율 94%…<br>주불 진화 총력

경북북부 산불 진화율 94%…주불 진화 총력
[속보] 고법, ‘2심 무죄’ 이재명 선거법 소송 기록 대법원에 접수

[속보] 고법, ‘2심 무죄’ 이재명 선거법 소송 기록 대법원에 접수
진화율 90%대…경북 북동부 <br>산불 진화 속도

진화율 90%대…경북 북동부 산불 진화 속도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.