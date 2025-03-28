[News Today] NK shows early warning aircraft

[LEAD]

North Korea revealed what's known as the 'command post in the sky,' an early warning and control aircraft. A high-altitude surveillance drone was also unveiled. This move highlights their determined efforts to enhance its air force and reconnaissance capabilities, which currently lag behind South Korea's technology.



[REPORT]

North Korea has unveiled an early warning and control aircraft.



It's an upgrade on existing transport aircraft now equipped with a radar dome.



Back in January, only the aircraft was seen in satellite images, but in just about a month, it has a radar installed and has begun operation.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally observed the aircraft.



North Korea has also unveiled a high-altitude reconnaissance drone.



N. Korean Central TV/

Chair Kim made an evaluation on military effectiveness of strategic unmanned

aerial vehicles and self-destructive drones equipped with new AI technology.



South Korea's airborne early warning and control aircraft Peace-Eye can detect low-flying cruise missiles and even drones.



The remotely piloted surveillance aircraft Global Hawk of the South Korean and U.S. air forces, which the North Korean drone is modeled after, can monitor vast areas from a higher altitude of over 20km.



North Korea's early warning system would need a satellite with long-distance security communication to function properly, but this is where Pyongyang lacks.



It also needs more aircraft for maintenance and training while the early warning aircraft carries out an operation, but the North currently has only one such aircraft.



Lee Sung-jun / S. Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff

New evaluation of its operability and effectiveness is needed. It looks very clumsy and could be vulnerable to interception.



North Korea is clearly trying to bolster its air defense capabilities, which lag behind those of the South.



It has been growing closer with Russia for dispatching its troops to fight in the war in Ukraine.



South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff has concluded that the internal devices and components of the North's early warning and control aircraft are related to Russia.