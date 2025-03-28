Worst-ever wildfires contained

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The worst wildfire in history in North Gyeongsang Province has been contained after a week, taking 149 hours.



The main fire has been extinguished, and efforts are now focused on mopping up the remaining embers.



The rain that fell overnight, combined with the dedication and hard work of the firefighting teams, played a crucial role.



While we can breathe a sigh of relief, weather conditions conducive to wildfires are expected to continue.



We must not let our guard down.



The first report is by Oh Dae-seong.



[Report]



The wildfire that started in Uiseong-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, on the morning of the 22nd has finally been contained this afternoon (Mar. 28) after spreading to four cities and counties in northeastern North .



It has been exactly 149 hours since the fire ignited.



[Im Sang-seop/Director of the Korea Forest Service: "Starting with Yeongdeok at 2:30 PM today, as of 5 PM, I can confirm that the main fires in the regions of Uiseong, Andong, Cheongsong, and Yeongyang have all been extinguished."]



The extinguishing of the main fire was significantly aided by the rain that fell overnight, along with the firefighting efforts of the forest authorities.



As the fog began to dissipate, helicopter operations became much easier, and the fire containment rate, which was at 63% yesterday (Mar. 27) afternoon, rose to 94% by noon today.



Although the main fire has been contained, the damage left by this historic wildfire is substantial.



In North Gyeongsang Province alone, 24 people have lost their lives due to the wildfire, and four firefighting personnel in South Gyeongsang Province have also died, bringing the total to 28 fatalities.



As of this morning, over 8,000 people are displaced and unable to return home.



More than 2,200 houses have been burned down, and damage has been reported at over 3,400 facilities, including more than 1,000 agricultural facilities.



While the main fire in North Gyeongsang Province has been extinguished, we cannot let our guard down.



There are embers to be extinguished still, and dry weather conditions persist.



[Im Sang-seop/Director of the Korea Forest Service: "As there is still a risk of another wildfire breaking out, we will maintain our vigilance and respond with all our efforts."]



The Korea Forest Service has designated the period until mid-May as the spring wildfire prevention and response period and plans to take measures for wildfire prevention and response.



The wildfire, which started from small sparks such as those from brush cutters and careless visitors, has left the worst damage in history.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.



