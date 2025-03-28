News 9

Calmed winds and light rain

[Anchor]

Since yesterday evening (Mar. 27), there has been some rain in the wildfire area of North Gyeongsang Province, and the winds have calmed down.

To seize this opportunity, firefighting authorities and residents have put in their utmost effort.

Reporter Kim Do-hoon was on the scene of the full-scale firefighting efforts.

[Report]

Firefighting special disaster response team members rushed in from Gangwon-do Province.

They check their equipment before departure.

["The smoke is coming from a place hundreds of meters ahead, on the opposite side."]

They climb steep cliffs to extinguish the fire in areas that are difficult to access.

[Kim Jin-hwan/Chuncheon Firefighting Special Disaster Response Team Member: "Until now, when we turned around, the smoke would rise again. It was that bad. But today, there is at least some humidity, and it's wet from the rain, so it's better."]

Marines in red uniforms meticulously rake through the charred remains.

They spray water on every suspicious spot to check for any remaining embers.

It is just past 1 PM now.

In Yeongdeok, light raindrops are falling.

The Marines behind me are carrying out the final operations to extinguish the fire.

[Choi Bu-ja/Gyeongbuk Yeongdeok County: "The soldiers are going into the valley. The fire needs to be extinguished for the soldiers to have less trouble, and we can feel at ease."]

The rain that started yesterday has been under 1mm. Raindrops have started falling again in the afternoon in Yeongdeok and Cheongsong.

With the winds calming down, the forestry authorities have mobilized over 80 helicopters for a full-scale effort to control the wildfire.

[Lim Sang-seop/Director of the Korea Forest Service: "Above all, I would like to express my gratitude to the helicopter pilots and firefighting team members, as well as everyone who has been working on the wildfire suppression efforts on-site."]

Starting with Yeongdeok, news of successful fire containment has followed in Yeongyang, Cheongsong, Andong, and Uiseong. And by 5 PM, it was finally declared that all wildfires in northern North Gyeongsang Province had been extinguished.

This is KBS News Kim Do-hoon.

