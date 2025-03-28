Rain worth its weight in gold

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the North Gyeongsang Province region, the long-awaited rain fell too little, which was at one point disappointing and frustrating.



But in the end, the 1mm of rain was worth its weight in gold.



It increased humidity and removed haze, greatly aiding the firefighting efforts.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has more.



[Report]



People are smiling and cheering to the arrival of the long-awaited raindrops.



This precious rain began to fall yesterday (Mar. 27), five days after the outbreak of the forest fire.



As if to comfort the hearts of the disaster victims whose homes have been completely burned down, heavy rain poured down endlessly.



In Ulsan, over 10mm of rain fell over two days, leading to the complete extinguishment of the fire in Ulju-gun after 128 hours.



In addition, in the North Gyeongsang region, including Uiseong where the forest fire started, rain ranging from 1mm to as much as 3mm fell in Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok, which helped to curb the spread of the fire.



Even a small amount of rain reduced the risk of fire spread caused by flying embers and removed haze that interferes with the operation of firefighting helicopters, positively impacting the firefighting efforts.



[Im Sang-seop/Director of the Korea Forest Service: "The rain that fell last night reduced the haze, making it easier to secure visibility, and the temperature is lower compared to other days, creating a very favorable situation for extinguishing the forest fire."]



Additionally, the increased humidity played a significant role in dampening the intensity of the fire.



The forest authorities recognized that the improved firefighting conditions were a key point in preventing the prolongation of the fire and quickly initiated a large-scale firefighting operation, successfully extinguishing the main fire in the North Gyeongsang region after six days.



The extinguishment of the main fire means that the entire fire line has been contained, and the plan is to thoroughly address any remaining embers in the fallen leaves and monitor for any reignition before making the final judgment of complete extinguishment.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



