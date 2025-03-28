Lives of victims also scorched

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The aftermath of the fire has left devastating scars.



Residents are at a loss of how to resume their daily lives.



Reporter Jeong Myeon-gu has the story.



[Report]



The once peaceful rural village has turned into a completely blackened ruin.



The houses, burned and shattered, are unrecognizable.



They can barely identify the location, relying on their memories.



["This was the room we used to sleep in. (This area that is collapsed?) Yes, this part."]



After more than 20 years of cherished memories, the home of a couple in their 60s has been reduced to ashes, shattering their daily lives.



[Han Ho-gi/Wildfire victim: "Right now, there's nothing we can do. I feel like I'm dying. How can this be compensated?"]



Nearby villages also could not escape the flames.



Vehicles that could not be moved in time have been completely burned, leaving only its frame.



It looks as if it has been bombed.



[Kim Sang-yeol/Wildfire victim: "We were spraying water with hoses, but it was overwhelming. I thought we might die. So we evacuated."]



There are concerns about how to continue their livelihoods.



This is a storage facility for agricultural machinery that the village residents used communally.



About ten machines were stored here, but all have been burned and are no longer usable.



Fertilizers and various farming supplies kept in the yard have also turned to ashes.



They are at the point of giving up on farming.



[Jang Bun-yeon/Wildfire victim: "Since this has happened, wouldn't it be better to not farm at all? Because there’s nothing left, and starting over now costs money."]



In North Gyeongsang Province alone, over 2,000 homes have been reported burned.



The hearts of the displaced, with no clear path forward, have also been scorched black.



This is KBS News, Jeong Myeon-gu.



