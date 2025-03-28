Sancheong wildfire contained 94%

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The wildfire in North Gyeongsang Province has been contained, but it is still ongoing in the area of Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, where the fire first started.



A full-scale effort is underway to extinguish the remaining flames in Jirisan Mountain.



Let's go to the scene.



Reporter Moon Geu-rin, how much of the fire is still left?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently in the area where the wildfire first started on the 21st.



The mountain range visible behind me is part of Jirisan National Park.



This is where the last flames are still present.



As the sun set, the flames revealed a red glow, but now they have subsided.



The forestry authorities have deployed 43 helicopters and mobilized personnel and equipment to extinguish the main fire in Jirisan National Park.



Additionally, a firebreak has been established around Gwaneumsa Temple, located about 4.5 km from the peak of Jirisan Mountain, to prevent the further spread of flames towards Jirisan Mountain.



Initially, the forestry authorities planned to extinguish all flames before sunset, but strong winds in the afternoon made it difficult for helicopter firefighting efforts at times.



As of 5 PM today (Mar. 28), the containment rate stands at 94%, with 4 km of fire line remaining in the Sancheong area.



The firefighting authorities plan to continue their efforts overnight, mobilizing over 1,000 personnel and more than 220 pieces of equipment.



They aim to contain about 2 km of flames overnight and complete the main fire extinguishment by tomorrow morning (Mar. 29) using over 40 helicopters as soon as daylight arrives.



Late in the afternoon, flames reignited in the Hadong area of South Gyeongsang Province, where the fire had been contained yesterday (Mar. 27), prompting an urgent response to extinguish it.



In this process, about 120 villagers who had returned home are back to staying at evacuation shelters again.



So far, more than half of the 1,200 people who had evacuated due to the wildfire have returned home.



This has been KBS News' Moon Geu-rin reporting from the wildfire site in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province.



