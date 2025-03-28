News 9

Uiseong major fire extinguished

[Anchor]

Now, we will go to the site of the worst wildfire in history, Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province.

Reporter Seo Han-gil, they must be finishing up the mop-up operations now.

Is the work currently in progress?

[Report]

Yes, I am currently at the command center for the wildfire in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province.

The forestry authorities announced that as of 5 PM, all major fires in Uiseong, Andong, Cheongsong, and Yeongyang, including Yeongdeok, have been extinguished after six days.

Upon hearing the news of the major fire being extinguished, officials from the Korea Forest Service, the fire department, local government, and volunteers cheered at the site.

As the major fire was extinguished, the firefighting efforts shifted to mop-up operations.

The forestry authorities stated that the successful extinguishing of the major fire was made possible due to light rain overnight and improved visibility, which allowed for smooth helicopter operations.

Typically, around 60 helicopters are deployed, but today (Mar. 28), 88 helicopters with high firefighting efficiency were used.

Moving forward, about 10 helicopters and over 2,000 ground personnel will be deployed.

Although the wildfire that started in Uiseong is effectively over, the human and property damage caused by the fire is substantial.

In North Gyeongsang Province, 24 people have died, including 23 residents and one helicopter pilot, and over 2,400 buildings, including houses and factories, have been burned.

At one point, over 36,000 people evacuated from five cities and counties.

North Gyeongsang Province plans to provide emergency disaster relief funds of 300,000 won per person to about 270,000 disaster victims in the five affected cities and counties and will sequentially establish permanent housing complexes for the victims.

The affected area of the North Gyeongsang Province wildfire totals 45,170 hectares, which is three-quarters the size of Seoul.

Meanwhile, the North Gyeongsang Province Police Agency plans to investigate a man in his 50s on suspicion of causing the wildfire.

This has been Seo Han-gil reporting from the command center for the Uiseong wildfire in Gyeongbuk for KBS News.

