Shelter uncertainty for fire victims

[Anchor]

Fortunately, the fire has been extinguished, but the victims have to live as evacuees in shelters without a timeline for resolution.

Most of the evacuees, who are elderly, are moving from shelter to shelter to escape the flames, enduring a difficult life in poor conditions.

Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the details.

[Report]

The gymnasium is packed with tents.

About 270 evacuees who lost their homes overnight due to the forest fire are staying here.

As the number of evacuees increased, tents have even also been set up in the hallways.

Having escaped the flames in a hurry, they are lacking many essential supplies.

[Kwon Oh-pil/Andong, North Gyeongsang Province: "It's uncomfortable to sleep, and my mind is uneasy; there's nothing good about this. But I'm here because I can't die."]

Having to move from shelter to shelter is exhausting for the evacuees.

The threat of the forest fire has forced them to relocate to other shelters may times.

[Seo Soon-ja/Cheongsong, North Gyeongsang Province: "I came here because they said it was safe, but then the fire broke out here too. The village chief came and carried us all back..."]

The situation in the shelter set up in the school auditorium is even worse.

The temperature is still low, and they barely manage to take short naps on styrofoam mats and blankets.

About 200 evacuees spend the night here, most of whom are elderly.

There are no facilities for showering or washing clothes, and there is only one restroom.

[Ryu Geun-soo/Imdong-myeon, Andong, North Gyeongsang Province: "I can't even wash. I came here with black hands and they are still like. It would be nice if we could get some clothes, but the government isn't providing clothes."]

With no temporary housing facilities set up, the difficult and exhausting life in the shelters continues without any certainty of when it will end.

The number of evacuees unable to return home due to the North Gyeongsang Province forest fire has reached over 6,000.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun reporting.

