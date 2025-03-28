Limited access to shelters for elderly

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



However, there are people who cannot even go to these shelters.



Elderly individuals with limited mobility find the journey to the shelters long and difficult.



They remain in villages where electricity has been cut off due to the forest fire damage.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the story.



[Report]



There are 36 households residing in the small village of Daetanri, in Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province.



The flames have swept through, but many residents did not go to the shelters provided by the local government.



Instead, they are using an empty building at the entrance of the village as a temporary shelter.



It is a place to rest for those who have lost their homes, but since it is not an official shelter, the conditions are poor.



Electricity has not been restored, and relief supplies are not being provided in a timely manner.



Despite the plummeting temperatures, they have to rely on a single gas heater to survive.



[Kim Bun-soon/78 years old, Kim Gye-in/76 years old, Kim Young-sook/86 years old, Lim Deok-jo/91 years old: "(Aren't you cold at night?) It's cold! How could it not be cold? We can't use the electric heater and the boiler doesn't work."]



Most of them are elderly individuals over 70 who find it difficult to move on their own.



If they go to the shelter, they can receive tents, warm food, laundry services, and medical care, but for the elderly who have difficulty driving, even getting to the shelter is not easy.



[Kim Bun-soon/78 years old: "It's not easy for those who are alone to move around. I have a son, so he takes me around."]



The situation is similar at another temporary shelter.



[Kim Soon-nan/72 years old: "Those without cars sleep here. People who can't walk. Many slept here yesterday too...."]



Some have chosen to stay home alone, fearing they might be a burden to others.



[Kim So-rae/96 years old: "Being here is the most comfortable. How would I know if the young people like it or not if I go? Would they like it if I went?"]



With the forecast predicting that the lowest temperature in the Yeongdeok area will drop below freezing this weekend, concerns are growing of the elderly who have to spend time on the cold floor.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



