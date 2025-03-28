Helping hands from across the country

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In such a dire situation due to the wildfire damage, help is coming from all over the country.



People are coming together to offer shelter to the displaced and provide free meals to firefighters, hoping to be of some assistance.



Park Jun-woo reports.



[Report]



A highway rest area in Danyang, Chungcheongbuk-do Province.



A notice has been posted stating that meals and coffee will be provided free of charge to the firefighters who have rushed in from across the country to combat the wildfire.



[Kim Tae-rim/Rest Area Staff: "We see how exhausted they are, and we wanted to help a little by providing meals."]



There is also a hotel that has willingly offered 60 rooms to the displaced individuals who have nowhere to go as the shelters are full.



Nearly 200 people, including the displaced and public officials who came to assist, were able to stay comfortably for five days.



[Jeong Rae-kyung/Representative of OO Hotel in Andong: "We provide meals in the second-floor dining room for breakfast and dinner, and we hear a lot of words of gratitude. I feel proud, and our staff feels the same way."]



The health of the displaced individuals, most of whom are elderly, is also a concern.



Oriental medicine practitioners have started free medical services, offering acupuncture and simple massages, while pharmacists have brought medications to the evacuated residents and volunteers.



[Kwon Young-hee/President of the Korean Pharmaceutical Association: "They are having digestive problems and are looking for cold medicine and such. They also like pain relief patches. Most of them are elderly."]



The displaced individuals, who hurriedly escaped with no belongings, find comfort in the bungeoppang (fish-shaped pastry), baked by volunteers, as it melts away their exhaustion and worries.



[Kim Chi-hak/Pohang City, North Gyeongsang Province: "I saw them being very grateful and happy, and it was heartwarming. It's not just about the pastry; it's important to show that we are together in spirit."]



The helping hands from all over the country are serving to be great strength in overcoming the wounds caused by the flames together.



This is KBS News, Park Jun-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!