Wildfire scenes reported by viewers

[Anchor]



Many viewers sent reports to KBS to inform us of the seriousness of the rapidly spreading forest fire.



It relays scenes of the forest fire, which was more threatening than imagined.



This is a report by reporter Jeong Hae-joo.



[Report]



Bright red flames engulfed the mountains, and the roads were a sea of fire.



The forest fire blazed fiercely, as if it would swallow cars at any moment.



Flames reached right up to the roadside, and cars passed by precariously.



In a parking lot where the fire spread to, there was a line of desperately evacuating cars.



["This car, is setting on fire."]



Just over five hours after the news of the forest fire broke, the flames reached the village.



["What should we do, what should we do."]



Although they hurried to evacuate, they found themselves surrounded by bright red flames.



[Go Chang-woo/Viewer reporter: "The flames were coming down from the mountains on the right and left like lava, and I wondered whether I could escape from here…"]



A clear red band created by the forest fire stretched along the ridge.



A village hit by the forest fire transformed into a battlefield.



Thick gray smoke filled the air, and bright red flames flickered throughout the village.



Columns of fire continued to blaze, and despite the frantic efforts to extinguish them, the fire looming right in front seemed perilous.



The homes that were swallowed by the flames have turned to ashes.



Both the residents who evacuated to escape the forest fire and the firefighters who rushed to extinguish it experienced the terror of the blaze.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



