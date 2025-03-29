News 9

Poor safety gear for firefighters

[Anchor]

There was also unfortunate sacrifice of firefighting personnel in this wildfire.

Most of them were contract 'wildfire specialists'.

However, the term 'specialist' seems irrelevant, as the protective equipment provided to them was very poor quality, leaving them exposed to wildfire risks.

This is Lee Dae-wan reporting.

[Report]

When the flames engulfing the mountain reached within just 100 meters from residential areas, with no time to wait for helicopter support, the wildfire suppression personnel are urgently deployed.

The temperature around the fire reaches up to 800 degrees, and they hold onto fire hoses in their fight against the flames

["Please soak it well so that it doesn't reignite."]

However, the only protective gear they are equipped with are dust masks, construction helmets, and safety boots.

They are wearing rubber coated gloves or rubber boots that can easily stick to the skin and cause injuries if sparks touch them.

[○○ County Wildfire Specialist/voice altered: "In areas where the fire is very intense, these can melt, and you will definitely get burned and suffer serious injuries."]

The flame-resistant clothing provided is also problematic.

While special firefighting suits can withstand temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees, the flame-resistant clothing for civilian firefighters only prevents direct contact with the sparks.

[Baek Seung-joo/Professor of Fire and Disaster Management at Open Cyber University: "Firefighting suits are designed for fire resistance and also have heat insulation properties. However, flame-resistant clothing only allows embers to be brushed off, and when it comes into contact with fire, the clothing melts and sticks to the skin."]

With inadequate equipment, they cannot shake off their concerns for safety every time they go into the wildfire scene.

[Former Wildfire Specialist/voice altered: "We are human too, so how can we not feel anxious? If possible, it would be better to have proper firefighting suits."]

There are over 9,600 civilian firefighters affiliated with local governments nationwide.

As the frequency of large wildfires continues to increase, there are calls for civilian firefighters to be equipped with proper safety gear.

This is KBS News, Lee Dae-wan.

